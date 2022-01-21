GAA expected to remove the water break before league begins

It is expected the decision to allow more supporters to attend pre-season and All-Ireland club games this weekend will be at the discretion of the organising committees.
6 January 2022; Armagh selector and action manager Ciaran McKeever speaks to his players at the water break during the Dr McKenna Cup Round 1 match between Cavan and Armagh at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 18:40
John Fogarty

The GAA is expected to do away with water breaks in time for the start of the Allianz Football League on Saturday week.

Although the organisation’s management committee and Central Council meet this evening and tomorrow, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) is expected to be the body that recommends doing away with the measures.

The one-minute breaks midway through each half were introduced on the resumption of action in July 2020 to allow players take in water so that they would avoid sharing bottles as a Covid precaution. As a result, the maor uisce role was also disbanded.

However, managers and coaches also availed of the cessation in play to pass on tactical advice, while studies showed more than one minute was being afforded to teams for the stoppages.

The CCCC confirmed before Christmas that water breaks were under review with several officials known to be keen to remove them as soon as was possible.

Meanwhile, it is expected the decision to allow more supporters to attend pre-season and All-Ireland club games this weekend will be at the discretion of the organising committees. This evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the limit on crowds for outdoor and indoor sports will be lifted from 6am tomorrow.

The Munster Hurling Cup final between Clare and Limerick in Ennis on Sunday is a 5,000 sell-out as per the previous limited capacity.

