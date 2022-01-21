Cork boss Ricken shows his hand for McGrath Cup final

The Cork boss has mixed a blend of experience with some new faces for the trip to face Jack O'Connor's side in Killarney on Saturday
Cork boss Ricken shows his hand for McGrath Cup final

Keith Ricken.

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 13:11
Colm O’Connor

Kerry native Joe Grimes will face his native county in Cork's McGrath Cup final in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Saturday (2pm). 

Listowel native Grimes is named at midfield by new boss Keith Ricken following impressive performances for Clonakilty in their run to the county senior football championship final last year.

Ricken has mixed a blend of experience with some new faces for the trip to face Jack O'Connor's side with seasoned campaigners Brian Hurley, Sean Powter, Mícheál Martin and Mattie Taylor backboning the side while there are starts for Grimes, Ivelearly's Chris Óg Jones, Éire Óg's John Cooper and St Vincent's playmaker Blake Murphy.

CORK (SF v Kerry): Míchéal Martin (Nemo Rangers); Sean Powter (Douglas), Kieran Histon (Nemo Rangers), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra); Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), John Cooper (Eire Óg), Matthew Taylor (Mallow); Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) Joe Grimes (Clonakilty); Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Blake Murphy (St. Vincent’s), Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Óg); Mark Cronin, (Nemo Rangers), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary). 

Subs: Christopher Kelly (Eire Óg), Paudie Allen (Newmarket), Kevin Flahive (Douglas) Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), Shane Merrit (Mallow), Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk) David Buckley (Newcestown), Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers), Damien Gore (Kilmacabea), Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra), Kevin Crowley (Millstreet).

More in this section

Cork v Waterford - McGrath Cup Group A Joe Grimes: The Kerryman thriving with Cork 
'Hurling is on the up and up in the weaker counties' 'Hurling is on the up and up in the weaker counties'
Cavan v Donegal - Cadbury Ulster GAA Football Under 21 Championship Final Former Donegal player Cannon named in Tipperary's Allianz League panel 
<p>Tipperary GAA Announce Two Year Sponsorship Deal with Fiserv 21/1/2022 At the announcement of a two-year sponsorship deal between Fiserv and Tipperary GAA Conor Sweeney Tipperary GAA Senior Footballer Captain, John Gibbons, Head of EMEA Fiserv, Janice Von Bulow, Senior Vie-President Fiserv and John McGrath Tipperary GAA Senior Hurler. Fiserv is a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, employing over 200 people at its flagship technology centre in Nenagh and over 400 in Dublin, with ambitious plans to add another 300 people across Nenagh and Picture: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan</p>

New Tipperary jersey launched with payments firm Fiserv confirmed as sponsors  

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices