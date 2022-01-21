Cork boss Ricken shows his hand for McGrath Cup final

Kerry native Joe Grimes will face his native county in Cork's McGrath Cup final in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Saturday (2pm).
Listowel native Grimes is named at midfield by new boss Keith Ricken following impressive performances for Clonakilty in their run to the county senior football championship final last year.
Ricken has mixed a blend of experience with some new faces for the trip to face Jack O'Connor's side with seasoned campaigners Brian Hurley, Sean Powter, Mícheál Martin and Mattie Taylor backboning the side while there are starts for Grimes, Ivelearly's Chris Óg Jones, Éire Óg's John Cooper and St Vincent's playmaker Blake Murphy.