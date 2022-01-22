Ballyhale Shamrocks boss James O'Connor all the better for his baptism of fire

As baptisms of fires go, James O’Connor’s arrival at Ballyhale Shamrocks was a scalder.

Not that he was petrified taking over from Henry Shefflin, who had led them to back-to-back All-Ireland crowns but soon after being appointed in February 2020, it was clear he wasn’t going to be able to play with the same hand.

And then came Covid.

“My timing going in there was horrible, with the pandemic, and we had just lost Adrian Mullen to a cruciate injury earlier that season as well,” recalls the Lismore man. “At the time I took over, Mick Fennelly was going to play but he obviously took a different direction and he rang me and told me he was stepping away from club hurling.

“Here you are down two big players straight away and here I am thinking ‘have I walked into something here?’ You take on the Shamrocks and there is huge expectation both in and outside and they expect you to do well and they expect you to win. The lads not being available brought its pressure and the pandemic left me with three or four weeks’ training before our first competitive match.

“I came in with different thoughts to what they were used to. At the same time, I didn’t want to overhaul the whole thing because what they were doing was working exceptionally well. That would have been idiotic.

“I can say I only really got to know the lads in 2021. In the first competitive game, I didn’t know a thing about most of the lads outside the first 15 but now I could tell you about and evaluate each and every player. It was a daunting first year but the way it worked out was brilliant. For me, I probably enjoyed last year more because I knew exactly what I had.”

Last year marked the 10-year anniversary of the former Waterford defender’s success with Carrigtwohill when they claimed their first Cork SHC success in 93 years, while he has also had spells with the likes of his own Lismore, Dungarvan, and Killeagh.

In January 2020, his Fr O’Neills team were a point shy of Tullaroan in an almighty All-Ireland intermediate final. After Shamrocks’ emphatic Leinster final win over Clough-Ballacolla in Croke Park last month, he spoke of how much it meant to return to the stadium after that crushing loss.

The performance derived under him, though, was part of the reasons that Shamrocks were attracted to him. That and his experience. “I have been around the block a couple of times at this stage. I know what it’s like to win and lose counties. That was a huge advantage walking into a club like Shamrocks. To walk in there without that would have been a huge ask.

“You have a bit of confidence when you’ve been around. As the players will tell you, I’m my own man and I still consider myself a players’ manager because both parties have to work together in order to create something good.”

After a couple of spluttering displays, Shamrocks showed their class in the provincial final and O’Connor anticipates there is more in them. And he is not fearful that their momentum has been stalled by a five-week gap since that victory.

“I do think some players, the likes of TJ (Reid), Colin (Fennelly), and Joey (Holden), needed a break. I gave them 12 days off over Christmas and they needed that downtime. You win a county or a Leinster title and you need to enjoy that.

“We came back on December 28 or 29 and they have trained exceptionally well. I feel we’re in a very good place and we’ve played a couple of challenge games. You’d always know with the Shamrocks that if the drive and hunger is there in training you’ll get it in matches but if they’re a bit sluggish and you get the players pushing each other then you have to be wary.

“But they are showing the signs of a team that is out there to finish out the project. We’re not there yet, there’s a massive game this weekend, touch wood we win it and then we’re an hour away from an All-Ireland.”

Opponents St Thomas’ have a seven-week gap to negotiate but O’Connor anticipates a tense encounter tomorrow. “I think it will be a very tight game. You’ve two big, physical teams here. I was actually surprised with the physicality of St Thomas’ — they are an exceptionally strong team. They can also mix it both ways, play it short, play it long. It’ll be tooth and nail. Thurles is a great venue for it and I think it should be a spectacle of hurling.”