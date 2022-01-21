Dublin 'have every confidence' they can catch Limerick, insists Ronan Hayes

If a straight line can be drawn from Dublin's championship defeat by Cork last July, to Cork's subsequent mauling by Limerick, then the Dubs are way off the All-Ireland pace.

Ronan Hayes can understand the argument but makes a strong case for the defence and can hold up last weekend's Walsh Cup destruction of Galway - Dublin beat Henry Shefflin's side by 19 points - as exhibit A.

All they need from this Sunday's trip to Birr to face Offaly is a draw to reach the Walsh Cup final against Kilkenny or Wexford.

These are early days, of course, but after several humdrum years under Mattie Kenny, attacker Hayes is confident that they're on the cusp of real progress.

"I wouldn't have seen it like that," said Hayes of the inference that Dublin are way behind Limerick. "Anything can happen on the day and hurling can be a chaotic and bizarre sport at times. Cork were unfortunate in the All-Ireland final and they were beaten by a better Limerick team but on another day it could have been different had it been us. Had we posed a different question, a different challenge of Limerick, it might have gone differently.

"They're the standards that we have to get to, the standards set by Limerick and the likes over the years but we have every confidence in ourselves and our own abilities to reach those heights and to hopefully exceed those standards that have been set in hurling."

Hayes, compared by ex-Dublin forward Ryan O'Dwyer to Tipperary's Seamus Callanan, has developed into a key player. Kenny has used 30 others too so far in the Walsh Cup but Hayes, the county final hero with Kilmacud Crokes last November, will almost certainly be still there come the Championship. He is excited about their progress having contested the Leinster final last summer.

"I'd say within the group there's less doubt around what Dublin hurling is aiming to achieve and there's definitely a sense of belief that's been instilled in the team," said the 23-year-old. "I'd say amongst the group now there's less doubt and there's more confidence that we can achieve the goals that we set at the start of the year."

Dublin were much closer to full strength last weekend than Shefflin's experimental Galway but Hayes still took plenty from the 3-29 to 0-19 rout.

"It's early days, only January, it's the Walsh Cup, but it's great to make a statement like that and come up against a good Galway side and beat them as we did."

- Peugeot Ireland has been announced as the new official car partner to Dublin GAA in a three-year agreement across all four codes; football, hurling, camogie and ladies football.