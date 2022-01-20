Reports: Paul Galvin set for Kildare coaching role

Paul Galvin is to join the Kildare football backroom team as a forwards coach, according to reports today.
The former Kerry All-Star is reportedly set to join manager Glenn Ryan's setup, with his first involvement likely to be in Kildare's Allianz League opener against Kerry.
Ryan's coaching team already includes Johnny Doyle, Dermot Earley, Anthony Rainbow and Brian Lacey.
Gavin has had a spell as Wexford manager, leaving the role due to personal and work-related reasons and the uncertainty around the Covid-19 shutdown. He was linked with a role in Peter Keane's Kerry setup last year.
Speaking to the Irish Examiner last year he said: "That was a bit of an eye-opener for me in terms of the learning experience and the growth out of it. You move onto your next place and you probably have had a good grounding there overall in terms of experience.”