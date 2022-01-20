Reports: Paul Galvin set for Kildare coaching role

The former Kerry All-Star is reportedly set to join manager Glenn Ryan's setup
Reports: Paul Galvin set for Kildare coaching role

14 December 2019; Wexford manager Paul Galvin during the 2020 O'Byrne Cup Round 2 match between Wexford and Laois at St Patrick's Park in Enniscorthy, Wexford. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 10:00
Cian Locke

Paul Galvin is to join the Kildare football backroom team as a forwards coach, according to reports today.

The former Kerry All-Star is reportedly set to join manager Glenn Ryan's setup, with his first involvement likely to be in Kildare's Allianz League opener against Kerry.

Ryan's coaching team already includes Johnny Doyle, Dermot Earley, Anthony Rainbow and Brian Lacey.

Gavin has had a spell as Wexford manager, leaving the role due to personal and work-related reasons and the uncertainty around the Covid-19 shutdown. He was linked with a role in Peter Keane's Kerry setup last year.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner last year he said: "That was a bit of an eye-opener for me in terms of the learning experience and the growth out of it. You move onto your next place and you probably have had a good grounding there overall in terms of experience.”

More in this section

Peadar O'Cofaigh Byrne runs past Dylan Foley 19/1/2022 Consistency the next step for rising star Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne after Sigerson heroics
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A IT Carlow win keeps Sigerson Cup quarter-final hopes alive
Cavan v Wicklow - Allianz Football League Division 3 Relegation Play-Off Sigerson Cup: Early goal blitz crucial for clinical Maynooth
#Kerry GAA
Daire Cregg celebrates after teammate Brian McLaughlin scores a goal 19/1/2022

UCC knocked out of Sigerson Cup as fast start helps UCD through

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices