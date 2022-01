Laois advance to O'Byrne Cup final after shootout drama

Laois 0-9 Kildare 1-6

(Laois win 6-5 after penalty shoot out)

Laois booked their place in Saturday’s O’Byrne Cup final against Dublin in dramatic fashion after they defeated Kildare in a penalty shoot out.

Both sides took 10 kicks in the shoot out and after taking the second kick, twice Kildare had a kick to win but fluffed both efforts and it is Billy Sheehan’s team who will be back in Carlow on Saturday.

The result was probably a fair reflection on the game as Laois looked the sharper outfit throughout. They led 0-3 to 0-1 after 16 minutes but a 23rd minute Daniel Flynn goal left Kildare 1-2 to 0-3 ahead.

Evan O’Carroll and Eoin Lowry scored to tie the game before Paddy Woodgate struck late in the half for Kildare to leave them 1-3 to 0-5 ahead at half time.

O’Carroll and Gary Walsh pointed early in the second half for Laois to put them ahead but despite the game being litered with mistakes, a Jimmy Hyland free and a fisted effort by Jack Sargent saw them lead once again.

O’Carroll levelled before the water break and both sides only managed a point apiece in the final quarter.

Laois scored their first three kicks in the shoot-out and Brian Daly had a chance to win it but he was denied by Mark Donnellan.

Woodgate and Daniel Flynn had chances to win for Kildare but both missed and the game was eventually decided when Cormac Murphy converted Laois’ 10th kick and Paul Cribbin missed for Kildare.

Scorers for Laois: E O’Carroll, S Moore (1f) (0-3 each); G Dillon, E Lowry, G Walsh (f) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kildare: P Woodgate (0-4, 2fs); D Flynn (1-0); J Hyland (f), J Sargent (0-1 each).

LAOIS: M Byron; J Kelly, T Collins, A Mohan; S O’Flynn, J O’Loughlin, G Dillon; K Lillis, J Finn; B Byrne, E Lowry, P O’Sullivan, R Munnelly, E O’Carroll, S Moore.

Subs: G Walsh for Munnelly, 42; C Murphy for Byrne, 55; D O’Reilly for O’Sullivan, 55; P Dunne for Finn, 64; D Kavanagh for Dillon, 64; M Barry for Lowry, 66; B Daly for O’Carroll, 66.

KILDARE: M Donnellan; D Randles, M Joyce, T Harrington; D Hyland, J Murray, T Archbold; L Power, T Hoey; D O’Neill, E Lawless, K Flynn; P Woodgate, D Flynn, J Hyland.

Subs: K O’Callaghan for Hoey, h/t; M O’Grady for Joyce, h/t; P Cribbin for Lawless, 47; A Masterson for Power, 52; B McCormack for O’Neill, 55; R Houlihan for Randles, 64.