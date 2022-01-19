IT Carlow win keeps Sigerson Cup quarter-final hopes alive

IT Carlow were the dominant force in this Sigerson Cup Round 2 tie, building on a commanding 0-6 to 0-1 lead at the first water break before eventually having a total of 10 points to spare over IT Sligo at the IT Carlow grounds last night.
G Murphy 1-4, J Wallace 1-2, A Steed, P Hempenstall, E Lowry (f), K Roche (f) 0-1 each.
O McLoughlin, J Keaney, M McGahern, M Barrett, A O’Brien, A Keelaghan 0-1 each.
K Roche; J Donohue, M Furey, K McDonnell; C Doyle, J Moore, P Hempenstall; T Griffin, P O’Toole; D McDermott, G Murphy, A Steed; J Wallace, J P Hurley, E Lowry.
Cd Hulton for McDermott (injured) (35); J O’Leary for Steed (50); A Lillis for Wallalce (52); P Farrelly for Lowry (58).
L Jennings; S Murphy, S Doak, T McSkeen; P O’Donnell, C Joyce, A O’Brien; L Molloy, M Barrett; J Keaney, C Murray, M McGahern; P O’Hehir, C Lally, O McLoughlin.
A Keelaghan for Lally (36); R Moore for McGahern (40); F McManaman for Keaney (44); B Thompson for O’Hehir (45); B Cafferkey for Murray (52).
S Mulhare (Laois).