IT Carlow win keeps Sigerson Cup quarter-final hopes alive

IT Carlow were the dominant force in this Sigerson Cup Round 2 tie, building on a commanding 0-6 to 0-1 lead at the first water break before eventually having a total of 10 points to spare
Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 22:14
Charlie Keegan

IT Carlow 2-10 IT Sligo 0-6

IT Carlow were the dominant force in this Sigerson Cup Round 2 tie, building on a commanding 0-6 to 0-1 lead at the first water break before eventually having a total of 10 points to spare over IT Sligo at the IT Carlow grounds last night.

The opening half belonged to Wicklow’s Gearóid Murphy, the Carlow centre forward hitting 1-4 from play.

The home side were impressive in the manner they counter-attacked, picking off some very fine scores from play.

The goal came on 23 minutes from Murphy in a move in which the penetrating run of left-half forward Darren McDermott set up the score, as the home side led 1-7 to 0-2.

Sligo were laboured in their play and found it difficult to break down a solid Carlow defence which closed down the visitors attacks in great style.

At half-time IT Carlow held a 1-7 to 0-4 lead and the second half saw little change in the pattern of play.

The home side put the game to bed when they availed of turnover ball for Meath’s Joey Wallace to shoot his side’s second goal.

This win, following a narrow first round loss to IT Letterkenny, gives Critchley’s men a fighting chance of making the Sigerson quarter-finals.

Scorers for IT Carlow: G Murphy 1-4, J Wallace 1-2, A Steed, P Hempenstall, E Lowry (f), K Roche (f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for IT Sligo: O McLoughlin, J Keaney, M McGahern, M Barrett, A O’Brien, A Keelaghan 0-1 each.

IT CARLOW: K Roche; J Donohue, M Furey, K McDonnell; C Doyle, J Moore, P Hempenstall; T Griffin, P O’Toole; D McDermott, G Murphy, A Steed; J Wallace, J P Hurley, E Lowry.

Subs: Cd Hulton for McDermott (injured) (35); J O’Leary for Steed (50); A Lillis for Wallalce (52); P Farrelly for Lowry (58).

IT SLIGO: L Jennings; S Murphy, S Doak, T McSkeen; P O’Donnell, C Joyce, A O’Brien; L Molloy, M Barrett; J Keaney, C Murray, M McGahern; P O’Hehir, C Lally, O McLoughlin.

Subs: A Keelaghan for Lally (36); R Moore for McGahern (40); F McManaman for Keaney (44); B Thompson for O’Hehir (45); B Cafferkey for Murray (52).

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois).

