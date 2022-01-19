Sigerson Cup: Early goal blitz crucial for clinical Maynooth

Maynooth University 4-9 TU Dublin City Campus 1-11

Three goals in the opening 20 minutes set Maynooth University on their way to a 4-9 to 1-11 win away to TU Dublin in Grangegorman, and to a place in Round 3 of the Sigerson Cup.

Scoring 2-1 without reply in the opening seven minutes helped Maynooth establish a seven-point lead that they would ultimately win by, with a Shane O'Sullivan fisted point sandwiched in between goals from midfielder Darragh Warnock and forward Dan Lynam.

The two goalscorers then combined for Maynooth's third goal, with Lynam finishing powerfully to the net after being played through on goal by Warnock. This green flag helped Maynooth to a 3-4 to 0-4 lead at half-time in what was a very impressive performance.

TU Dublin never gave up though and a goal from Robbie McAllister and two points from Sean Walsh put them right back into the contest with just five minutes of the second half played.

Maynooth lead by 3-7 to 1-8 at the half water break, and although TU Dublin reduced the gap further to four points, a goal with just three minutes to play from substitute Billy Maher (after being set up brilliantly by fellow substitute Conor Kehoe) made certain of a Maynooth victory.

Davy Burke's side will now look forward to next week's Round 3 game, while, despite their valiant efforts, Adam Doran's TU Dublin exit the 2022 competition.

Scorers for Maynooth University: D Lynam (2-0); D Warnock, B Maher (1-0 each); S O'Sullivan (0-2); J Darcy, D Egan, D Lyons, J Coffey, C Walsh, C Chawke, E Conneff (0-1 each).

Scorers for TU Dublin City Campus: R McAllister (1-0); K McGuinness (2f), S Walsh, L Stacey (1 f, 1 '45), J Lundy (0-2 each); S Ryan, C Dooner, R Deegan (0-1 each).

MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY: C Burke (Clane); C Hartnett (Sarsfields), K Dolan (Shamrocks), K Murphy (Rhode); J Coffey (Multyfarnham), C Walsh (Oran), K Dwyer (St Pats Blennerville); D Lyons (St James), D Warnock (Castleknock); C Chawke (Castleknock), D Egan (Tullamore), P McDermott (Naas); S O’Sullivan, (Clane), J Darcy (Shannonbridge), D Lynam (Caragh).

Subs: C Burns (Tullamore) for D Lyons (36); B Maher (Allenwood) for J Coffey (47); C Kehoe (Sarsfields) for J Darcy (53); E Mulhall (Kilcock) for D Lynam (56); E Conneff (Eadestown) for C Chawke (58).

TU DUBLIN CITY CAMPUS: L Stacey (Good Counsel); P O'Reilly (Crosserlough), E Fortune (Cavan Gaels), S Ryan (St Peter's); F O'Shea (Eire Óg), S Grenham (Raheny), B Harding (Castleknock); K McGuinness (Skerries Harps), D McGowan (Rathoath); J Lundy (Ballinteer St John's), R Deegan (Thomas Davis), R McAllister (Emyvale); S Walsh (Dublin), D Campion (Skryne), C Dooner (Emmet Óg Killoe.

Subs: K Callaghan (St Brigids) for B Harding (42); A Skelly (Good Council) for P O'Reilly (47).

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan).