Consistency the next step for rising star Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne after Sigerson heroics

A coming of age performance from powerful midfielder Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne, one of his "greatest games" yet in the eyes of manager John Divilly, helped power UCD through to Round 3 of the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup.

O Cofaigh-Byrne lined out for Dublin against Offaly in the O'Byrne Cup and on this sort of form could well be a more regular fixture in blue.

The Cuala powerhouse had a hand in three of UCD's four goals, scoring one of them, with UCC powerless to prevent his rampaging runs.

The first of those runs, in the 16th minute, was eventually halted by a footblock - a controversial enough call admittedly - by goalkeeper Dylan Foley and from the resulting penalty Ray Connellan slotted UCD's first goal.

O Cofaigh-Byrne's second burst forward, eight minutes later, ended with Roscommon's 2021 All-Ireland U-20 finalist Daire Cregg popping a pass to the onrushing midfielder who slotted calmly to the net.

UCC, utterly overwhelmed, trailed by 13 points after all of that and while they launched a spirited fight-back, whittling down the deficit to just six in the third quarter, they'd simply left themselves too much to do.

UCD's third goal, from Cregg in the 46th minute, had the effect of applying a pin prick to UCC's ballooning comeback hopes and O Cofaigh-Byrne played in Kildare senior Brian McLoughlin for the 2018 champions' fourth goal in the final quarter.

A difficult evening then for UCC who were without their Munster club title-winning St Finbarr's duo of Brian Hayes and Cillian Myers Murray though, for UCD and Dublin, the signs are encouraging where O Cofaigh-Byrne is concerned.

"Peadar has huge potential, I hope he really realises that potential and goes on to become a big, big player for Dublin," said UCD boss Divilly. "That's probably one of the greatest games I've ever seen him play, from start to finish. The big thing for Peadar now is consistency. Can he do it again next Wednesday? That's the big question now for Peadar."

Unfortunately for UCC, there is no next Wednesday following back to back defeats. It will go down as a disappointing tournament for the 2019 winners who were wiped out in the first-half, prompting manager Billy Morgan to bring on four substitutes at half-time, three in attack.

UCD moved the ball quickly and accurately on the stiff wind in the first-half and cut the visitors' defence asunder at times. Westmeath's Connellan was terrific in this period, dispatching a series of left and right-footed kick-passes and taking his penalty well after O Cofaigh-Byrne was brought down.

Cregg and McLoughlin buzzed with attacking intent too and even full-back Eoin Harkin, a junior footballer with Dunsany in Meath, drove forward to get involved.

A 19th-minute goal from captain and former Kerry minor star Conor Geaney, brilliantly taken after swivelling away from his marker on the left, was about all UCC could cheer about as they trailed 1-3 to 2-12 at half-time.

To their credit, they were much improved in the third quarter, the wind undoubtedly playing a part in that, and outscored UCD 1-4 to 0-1 to get the margin down to just six after 42 minutes.

Diarmuid O'Connor, fresh from Munster club intermediate success with Kerry's Na Gaeil, slotted the goal from a penalty after a foul on Geaney who'd fielded superbly from a long Mark Cronin delivery.

UCC would shoot themselves in the foot minutes later when conceding possession while trying to play out from defence, Cregg capitalising with a goal from the turnover.

O Cofaigh Byrne played in McLoughlin for a fourth UCD goal, rendering Brian Hartnett's 50th minute goal for UCC mere consolation.

"UCC were unlucky, they hit the post at one stage and we had a great save off the line from Jeaic McKelvey in the first-half so things went better for us with those breaks," said Divilly.