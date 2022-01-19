Fintan Burke: Ballyhale low point thought St Thomas' most about themselves 

St Thomas’ had a tough day at the office against the Kilkenny champions in the 2019 final: Burke tore his cruciate ligament the same day.
 St Thomas' hurler Fintan Burke pictured ahead of his side's AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final against Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny.

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 13:31
Michael Moynihan

St Thomas’ Fintan Burke knows how challenging this weekend is going to be.

The Galway champions face a Ballyhale Shamrocks side which boasts one of the most potent attacks ever seen in club hurling.

“Everyone knows if those six lads started for Kilkenny in the morning no-one would bat an eyelid. Obviously they’re a serious force and we’ll be under pressure, but it’s days like this you really get to see how good you are, when you pit yourself against the very best.” 

St Thomas’ had a tough day at the office against the same opponents in the 2019 final: Burke tore his cruciate ligament the same day.

“As soon as anyone mentions Ballyhale people mention the 2019 final, which wasn’t the best day for a few lads, whether through injury or performance or what.

“But it’s also probably the day we learned the most about ourselves and probably something we don’t dwell on too much, you don’t dwell too much on the lows just as you don’t dwell too much on the highs, but it’s a small bit of motivation to get back and see if we can stay with Ballyhale as long as we can.

“It’s not easy going through an injury like that, you’re on your own a lot of the time doing rehab and it can be tough. A lot of the lads with the club would have been very good to me, bringing me to training and so on.

“And luckily we went on a good run with the club the following year, so that was something I wanted to be part of.

“The biggest thing the lads do is keeping the competition going so I had something to look forward to. Even if it doesn’t work out you can say ‘I’ll try to make it back for a quarter-final or semi-final’. By keeping the run going the lads give you something to work towards.” 

Injury has claimed Shane Cooney this year, which means the number six misses this Sunday’s game.

“Any team that loses its centre-back — that’s one of the pivotal positions on the field. And Shane has been up there as one of the best centre-backs in Galway for the last seven or eight years.

“But there are 15 more lads who train as hard as us the rest of the year and don’t get the chance to play, so if it means someone who was a sub gets to start, then maybe it’s time for them to stand up and shine.

“Even in the group we realise we’re in a privileged position, a lot of our uncles and fathers would have hurled for St Thomas’ and didn’t get to a county final at all. So going that step further is mighty.

“We’re probably trying to enjoy the occasion that small bit more rather than focusing on the result or the game. It’s only a game of hurling at the end of the day. Obviously everyone wants to win but it’s about enjoyment, that’s why we play hurling.” 

The 24-year-old electrician is something of a rarity nowadays — a tradesman playing inter county hurling.

“It’s that small bit harder to manage, you’re up at quarter past or half-past five in the morning and you’re on the tools all day til maybe five in the evening - then a full training session.

It’s not easy, it takes a lot of planning. It’s good in that you’re on your feet, not getting stiff at a desk, but you can get tired. In fairness my boss is good, Colm Burke, if I need to slip away early or need a day off coming up to a match, he’ll have no problem leaving me off.” 

Ballygunner hurler Mikey Mahony pictured ahead of his side's AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final against Slaughtneil of Derry.

Experienced heads will help Ballygunner carry favourites' tag lightly says Mikey Mahony

READ NOW
