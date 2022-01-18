'It is very hard to put the shackles on': Aidan O'Mahony dismisses player burnout claims

“Players want to play games” was Aidan O’Mahony’s response when asked about the critical commentary that surrounded two of his MTU Kerry players playing two games in the space of a couple of hours last week.

On Wednesday of last week, Tony Brosnan and Jack Savage lined out for MTU Kerry in their first-round Sigerson Cup win on home soil in Tralee before then making the approximately 200km trip to Templetuohy in Tipperary for Kerry’s McGrath Cup game against the Premier County where both were introduced as second-half subs.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor insisted after that game that he asked neither to travel and that the pair had volunteered themselves.

Westmeath footballer Ray Connellan said O’Connor’s decision to bring on Brosnan and Savage against Tipp, hours after they’d played in the Sigerson Cup, was “stupid” and “brain dead”.

MTU Kerry manager O’Mahony, following his team’s second-round Sigerson Cup win, was asked about the players’ double-jobbing last Wednesday.

“My responsibility is down here in Tralee, Jack’s responsibility is up there. Players want to play games, as well,” replied the former Kerry footballer.

“I know myself from when I was playing, it is very hard to put the shackles on players. The lads are trying to impress night in, night out. They are fantastic and they are fierce important for us. The county players, the likes of Jack and Tony, what they are showing in these games here is fantastic. We really need them.

“But my comment on that, I don’t have a comment because Jack is their boss outside of here. Once they leave here, I don’t have nothing to do with them. If they are in good shape when they come back in here and they are able to play the games, I am happy out.”

O’Mahony praised his team’s work ethic in the opening half of the eight-point win.

“MTU Cork had a massive win over UCC, so we knew the opposition was going to be serious. For us, it was about getting ourselves set up correctly. We had great turnovers, we didn’t foul. With the physique we have in the team, we used it to good ability. We got the goals at the right time and got in ahead at half-time, which was important.”