Sigerson Cup: Mayo duo Fionn McDonagh and Tommy Conroy find the net in NUI Galway win

NUI Galway defeated Ulster opposition for the second time in the space of six days to safely progress into the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals
Goalscorer Tommy Conroy of NUI Galway and Mayo. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 21:28
Daire Walsh, Whitehall Colmcille

NUI Galway 3-10 Queen’s University 2-7

NUI Galway defeated Ulster opposition for the second time in the space of six days at Whitehall Colmcille GAA grounds in north Dublin Tuesday night to safely progress into the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals.

Courtesy of goals from Mayo attackers Fionn McDonagh and Tommy Conroy, the westerners developed an early 2-3 to 0-1 lead over Queen’s University. Maurice Sheridan’s side had the measure of Ulster University in the same venue last week and, despite Conor Turbitt rattling their net off a 14th-minute penalty, they led 2-6 to 1-2 at the interval.

A second goal from Sean Kelly in as many games helped NUIG to establish an 11-point lead (3-9 to 1-4) on the third-quarter mark, before Queen’s enjoyed a mini resurgence in the closing minutes.

A 1-2 salvo from Armagh star Turbitt - bringing his final tally to 2-4 - wasn’t enough to rein in the NUIG challenge, but Conor Deegan’s men can take some solace as they seek to bounce back in the round three of the competition next week.

Scorers for NUI Galway: F McDonagh (1-2), T Conroy, S Kelly (1-1 each), M Tierney (0-3, 2f), T Culhane (f), E Kelly, C Donoghue (0-1 each).

Scorers for Queen’s University: C Turbitt (2-4, 1-0 pen, 0-3f, 0-1 ’45’), K Hughes (0-2), P Brooks (0-1).

NUI GALWAY: C Carroll (Oranmore/Maree); C Murray (Mountbellew/Moylough), N Mulcahy (Moycullen), G Burke (Corofin); R Egan (Edenderry), E Kelly (Moycullen), N Mullen (Mullinabreena); P Kelly (Moycullen), S Kelly (Moycullen); F McDonagh (Westport), M Tierney (Oughterard), C Donoghue (Kilcormac/Killoughey); T Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra), T Conroy (Neale), C Sweeney (Salthill/Knocknacarra).

Subs: T Gill (Corofin) for Donoghue (20), C Monaghan (Oughterard) for Egan (48), P O’Donnell (Aran) for McDonagh (50), R Monaghan (Oughterard) for Mullen (58), D Hunt (St Senan’s) for Culhane (61).

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY: E Mulholland (Clann Eireann); S Bolger (Killeshin), R Conroy (Tir na nOg Moy), S McCarthy (Clann Eireann); M Murnaghan (Killyclogher), P Fagan (St Mary’s Burren), P Brooks (Glenn); T Bogue (Tempo Maguire’s), D Guinness (Carryduff); C Gorman (Newry Shamrocks), P Finnegan (Naomh Brid), R Donnolly (Carrickmore); K Hughes (Ballymacnab), C Turbitt (Clann Eireann), J Tunney (Carryduff).

Subs: G Brown (Na Piarsaigh) for McCarthy, O Mallon (Dungannon Thomas Plunkett’s) for Tunney (both h-t), J Smyth (Naomh Brid) for Gorman, C Love (Enniskillen Gaels) for Finnegan (both 42), C O’Hare (Kileavy) for Bolger (58).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).

