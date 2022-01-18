Antrim formally oppose Kerry fielding 'recruited' players

Antrim are expected to have support from several counties such as Down and Offaly
Antrim formally oppose Kerry fielding 'recruited' players

Former Limerick underage hurler Paudie Ahern in action for Kerry during the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup win over Tipperary. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 17:25
John Fogarty

Antrim are to formally propose the derogation of rule that allowed Kerry recruit three former Limerick under-age players be revoked.

The fifth item of the Clár of Saturday’s Central Council will be a “request from Coiste Contae Aontroma to rescind decision taken at last meeting to include Kerry in Appendix 4 of the Official Guide (Part 1).”

Antrim are expected to have support from several counties such as Down and Offaly who believe the exception made for Kerry to field players with parents from the county while retaining their home clubs is unfair and should not extend to counties competing in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Kerry were granted the derogation in November but the call made by Ard Chomhairle is to be challenged on a number of grounds by Antrim.

Previously, Westmeath were given permission to field Galway’s 2017 All-Ireland SHC winner Davy Glennon, whose mother hails from The Lake County.

#Kerry GAA#Hurling
