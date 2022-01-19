Steven O'Brien: Tailteann Cup can be a goal for developing counties

'There are so many different scenarios but I do think that the more games you get, better competitive games, the more you’re going to improve'
Tipperary footballer Steven O’Brien: Tailteann Cup will give teams outside the top six counties something to aim for. Picutre: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
John Fogarty

Tipperary midfielder Steven O’Brien believes the Tailteann Cup will give teams outside the top six counties something tangible to aim for.

Speaking at Saturday’s Munster convention, outgoing provincial chairman Liam Lenihan said the new competition could kickstart a revival in inter-county Gaelic football.

And O’Brien believes it is a welcome step for developing counties.

“There are so many different scenarios but I do think that the more games you get, better competitive games, the more you’re going to improve,” said O’Brien.

“Yes, you always want to play the best teams and the top teams, Division 1 and 2, but where we are currently we just need to kind of get after Division 4 sides and stuff like that.

“I think the Tailteann Cup probably provides you with a more level playing field and it gives teams outside the top six something to properly aim for in terms of the championship, rather than just focusing on the league.”

O’Brien, who returns to county training after Ballina lost their provincial junior final to Gneeveguilla on Saturday, hopes Michael Quinlivan will return next season after the 2016 All-Star chose to take this year out.

“Michael makes his own decision. I tried to give him a text and a call and just see but he had this in the pipeline for a while. He is committed to his work. Michael has been a great servant for Tipperary over the last couple of years and I totally respect his decision.

“I’ll continue to keep in touch with him throughout the year and keep trying to twist his arm. I don’t know if it is just a year thing or if it’s long term. I hope it’s just a year, I’d love to see Michael back in a Tipp jersey soon.”

#Tipperary GAA#Gaelic Football
<p>Tipperary's John O’Dwyer in action in the 2019 Championship. Picture: Inpho</p>

