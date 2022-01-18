Connacht GAA president backs GAA's 'green option'

Elements of the GAA's updated Proposal B favour stronger counties, according to Connacht GAA president John Murphy, who is advocating instead for the ‘green option’ which he believes will deliver more competitive games.

In his address to last night’s Connacht GAA convention, Murphy expressed his support for the retention of the provincial football championships in their current guise, to be followed thereafter by a round-robin in both the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup.

The Connacht president said to play the provincial championships in early spring, as is the case in the updated Proposal B, would be to “devalue” them.

He also implied that any relegation of the provincial championships to January/February would lead to a reduction in gate receipts collected by provincial councils, thus decreasing the pot they redistribute to clubs and counties in the form of grants.

Both the green and red (updated Proposal B) options to reform the football championship are to be voted on at next month's Congress.

“It should be noted and understood that revenue from the Connacht Championships has contributed greatly to units within the province in the form of club grants, scholarships, and coaching. It has also been hugely important in funding our Centre of Excellence which now stands as a model for all Irish Sporting Organisations, and through outstanding financial management is debt free,” said Murphy, when arguing for no movement of the provincial championships in the current calendar.

“I believe the green proposal to be most favourable: It allows for the provincial championships to be played at a more favourable time; Tailteann Cup winners will have a place in the Sam Maguire competition the year following; It retains the league, which is an excellent competition, as it is currently constituted; In the red proposal, the provincial winners start the Sam Maguire competition with 2 points and runners-up with 1 point, which invariably will favour the stronger counties; The green proposal will lead to a greater chance of competitive games all through, with the Tailteann Cup being equally competitive.”

With overall inter-county team costs falling from €30m in 2019 to €18.7m in 2020, Murphy implored counties to continue to rein in their spend on teams in 2022.

“One of the positives of Covid-19 is that it has brought about a decrease in spending by county boards with each county in the province returning a surplus this year. I would suggest that competition in all grades remained very good, therefore excess spending is not necessary for success. I would urge the counties to consider this benefit when negotiating budgets for their various teams. While money is necessary to prepare your teams, it ultimately does not guarantee success. The talent and commitment of players, management, and county boards win provincial and All Ireland titles.”

The provincial president paid tribute to Connacht secretary John Prenty for his foresight in bringing to fruition the recently opened Connacht GAA air dome.

“It is an outstanding development. We have to especially acknowledge the drive and guidance of our Runaí, John Prenty, together with the full-time staff who continued to follow the dream despite some opposition. It is the biggest indoor sporting arena of its type in the world and we should all be justly proud.”