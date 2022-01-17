Tailteann Cup can kickstart revival across Munster football, argues outgoing provincial chairman Lenihan

The Tailteann Cup is a good 'starting point' to elevate standards in Munster football, believes outgoing Munster GAA chairman Liam Lenihan.

As Lenihan handed over the reins this weekend to Ger Ryan at the Munster convention held at The Dome in Semple Stadium, he expressed satisfaction that hurling in the province is "in a very healthy state".

"Any one of the five counties are capable of winning the Munster Senior hurling championship.

"Kerry are making steady progress. Dr Crokes have a senior hurling team and Tralee Parnells are making huge progress and will be in the senior ranks in the not too distant future. It’s good to see hurling making progress in the Kingdom outside of the traditional stronghold of North Kerry."

In contrast, Limerick man Lenihan acknowledged Kerry's domination of football at inter-county and club level remains a concern, with St Finbarr's Munster Club win preventing a clean sweep of provincial club titles for the Kingdom.

Speaking on Saturday night before that final with Austin Stacks, Lenihan said: "The football scene has been dominated by Kerry but with the success of Rebel Óg and Cork winning again at underage level the Rebels should be in a position to seriously challenge for Provincial and All Ireland honours.

"From the eloquent and passionate speech given by Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney in 2020 after winning the Munster title, I know what it means to Premier Football lovers to annex a Munster Senior Football Title. Clare have made steady progress over the past few years.

"My own county came close in Fitzgerald Stadium in 1991 and again in the noughties but just never got over the line.

"So, what can be done for football in Munster? Our most valuable asset is our volunteers on the ground. In my opinion empowering volunteers is the answer. Even those opposed to the reforming proposals at the special congress in October acknowledge that change is needed to the fixtures structure.

"The Tailteann Cup is a good starting point. With proper publicity and a sponsor and imaginative fixtures programme this competition can be a success. The competition will give Teams in Divisions 3 and 4 an opportunity to progress."

Meanwhile, club amalgamations at underage level and cross-county competitions are two of the solutions to the numbers issue within rural clubs, Lenihan proposed. And he urged every club in the province to closely analyse their playing numbers and make plans accordingly.

“In 2021 the Community Development Urban and Rural Committee produced an excellent report on the problems and opportunities facing the GAA in urban and rural areas,” Lenihan said. “63% of the population now live in urban areas with 37% in rural Ireland. 71% of the population live in two provinces Leinster 39% and Ulster 32%. 50% of the Leinster population live in Dublin and this is greater than the population of Munster and Connacht.

“The committee recommended cross-county competitions for rural areas especially at underage level. Munster did this very successfully in 2018 with neighbouring clubs in counties Cork, Limerick and Kerry.

“Many delegates have pointed out the problem with fielding teams at underage level yet amazingly when we as a council contacted counties offering to organise such cross-county competitions this year there was no uptake. Hopefully this option can be taken by clubs in 2022. Our provincial games managers Joe Carton and Pat O’Shea are very willing to help.”

In some cases, smaller rural clubs may have to accept that amalgamation is the only way forward, Lenihan added.

“I am asking every club in the province to sit down and examine their own situation as regards playing numbers. Record the data and discuss the situation with the club committee, the volunteer coaches, the parents and teachers and decide what is the best way forward for your own club. Remember we are about giving games to every player from under 5s to adult, who want to play.

“If amalgamation at different levels is the only option, then engage with other clubs, that maybe one, two or maybe more and plan the way forward.

“It is also vital to engage with the statutory bodies as regards planning and provision of facilities. In this situation one size does not fit all, it’s a suite of solutions that is necessary.”