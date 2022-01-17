Donaghy admits Munster defeat is 'a tough pill I'll have to swallow'

Kieran Donaghy admitted he failed to deliver for Austin Stacks in the AIB Munster club final, describing the defeat as 'a tough pill I'll have to swallow'.

St Finbarrs led Stacks from pillar to post in the provincial decider and veteran full-forward Donaghy, who was held scoreless, took a chunk of the blame upon himself.

"I'm very disappointed with my own performance, didn't do the job that I was supposed to do for the team," Donaghy told Newstalk's Off The Ball. "That's something that I'll have to (live with). I just didn't play, just didn't do...I was going around shouldering a few Barrs fellas after we got a few scores in the second-half, to see if any of them would pick a fight with me, maybe get me going or something but, no, it just wasn't my day.

"The ball didn't stick inside with me and I didn't get any joy. We got the goal late on but that was kind of scramble-time so look, that's a tough pill I'll have to swallow."

The Kerry great will turn his attention to a couple of other huge challenges now; Saturday's National Cup basketball decider and his role in Kieran McGeeney's Armagh football backroom.

"The way things roll and the way things go, we'll be onto Armagh and there's basketball coming up next week," continued Donaghy. "I was even trying to tell my daughter after the game, you can't win them all, that's sport, you're going to lose way more than you win.

"We have to accept the magic days we had, and we had magic days this year, starting with the East Kerry win, all the way to the county final in a huge local derby, dreams and days that we thought we might never see, that kind of atmosphere at the county final, 10,000 people there, it was some buzz. But yeah, this was an unfortunate finish, but best of luck to the Barrs."

Stacks only lost out by two points in the end, 2-9 to 1-10, but trailed throughout and Donaghy outlined where he felt the game was won and lost.

"We were turned over coming out of defence, we were turned over up top, (we were) losing the battle with the breaks in midfield, they had all the running power, they're a very good team and if you're going to turn over the ball the way we did, if they're going to get a lot of the breaks in the middle of the field, what happens is that a powerful running team will keep coming at you and keep coming at you and they kicked some great scores in the first-half," said Donaghy.

"We just weren't functioning anywhere up to where we wanted to be. The marker was laid down to us at half-time by the management, we came out and put in a good third quarter, probably the goal was a killer, the goal late on was a killer.

"As long as we were a point or two down, I always felt we had a good chance but you have to give them credit, they kept going and they probably knew a goal would kill us off and even when they got it we came out and scored another goal straight away and then another point after it and brought it right back.

"I thought we were a bit unlucky with the free at the end, I thought Colin Griffin came across well and was ahead of Michael Shields, got a touch on the ball. Yes, he kind of went in with his feet but I don't think it was a sliding tackle. In fairness, Chris (Maguire) did a good job in the middle of the park, he is a good up and coming referee."