Live streaming of games should continue after crowds return, says new Munster GAA chairman

Live streaming of games is the future for the GAA post-pandemic, believes incoming Munster GAA chairman Ger Ryan, who acknowledges this is a change in outlook for the association.

Ryan took over from outgoing chairman Liam Lenihan at the 2022 Munster GAA Annual Convention held at The Dome, Semple Stadium on Saturday.

In his incoming address, he said the view that streaming of games hits attendances is now outdated, though noting that it remains a challenge to offer a reliable, cost-effective streaming service.

"Streaming of our games has allowed thousands of people to watch club and inter-county games they would otherwise have missed during the pandemic," Ryan said.

"There used to be a view that broadcasting of these games had a negative impact on attendances. However, I think the last two years have shown that we can increase the audience for all our games through the effective use of streaming.

"I believe that we need to continue to stream games even when we can return to full attendances. The challenge is to do it in a manner that delivers good quality and reliability and makes financial sense at county, provincial and national level.

"I believe it presents a great opportunity for Cumann Luthchleas Gael to develop an overall structure that will enable streaming to become mainstream, reliable and a great way for people who can’t attend games to enjoy them live."

The Tipperary man, from the Templederry Kenyons club, has been Munster vice-chair for the past three years. He also offered his backing to the 'Green' proposal for restructuring the All-Ireland SFC championship.

"My personal preference is for the Green proposal which I believe provides change for the better while preserving what is good in our current structures. I look forward to a new structure being adopted and it would be great to see consensus emerge around one proposal."

Tim Murphy (Kerry) was elected as the new Munster GAA Vice-Chairman, while outgoing officers treasurer Dermot Lynch (Kerry) and PRO Bob Ryan (Cork) were re-elected unopposed.