Kiely pleased with Limerick industry in front of historic preseason crowd 

Munster Hurling Cup: Limerick 4-29 Kerry 0-11

A sell-out inter-county pre-season provincial fixture. Now, there’s a sentence you absolutely never hear uttered.

We stand to be corrected on this, but it is highly likely that yesterday’s Limerick-Kerry Munster Hurling Cup semi-final made history as the first-ever pre-season GAA game where demand outstripped a 5,000-ticket supply.

The sold-out sign, more typically associated with knockout championship fixtures in high summer, was dusted off shortly before 11am yesterday morning as Munster GAA announced on social media that the last of the tickets for the semi-final clash had been snapped up.

There followed another likely first as throw-in was delayed by five minutes to accommodate the last of the 5,000-strong crowd entering the ground. An Ennis Road flocked with supporters on either side in the middle of January was certainly a strange, albeit welcome, sight.

That the restricted capacity was reached is tied to the fact that followers of Limerick hurling have not had the opportunity to watch their favourite sons on home soil since March of 2020.

A fair amount has gone on in the 22 months since, not least the swelling of the Limerick trophy cabinet with the addition of a League crown, two Munsters, and two All-Irelands.

So even though manager John Kiely named a largely experimental and understrength side for this Munster Cup semi-final, including as it did three debutants - goalkeeper David McCarthy, midfielder Brian O’Grady, and corner-forward Oisin O’Reilly - and only one player - Barry Nash - who began last year’s All-Ireland final win, Treaty supporters were not going to pass up this first chance in almost two years to see their boys strut their stuff on Limerick sward. And strut they did.

The back-to-back All-Ireland champions, who led by 1-18 to 0-6 at the break, gave the local crowd plenty to cheer about with 33 scores, eight different scorers, and a 30-point winning margin.

“There was a fantastic turnout today,” said Kiely afterward.

“It is fantastic to have people back, there is no two ways about that. Hopefully, we will have some bigger occasions in the next few weeks and with the help of God they will lift the cap in the next couple of weeks and we will be able to freely bring in as many people as want to be here.”

Of Kiely’s three starting debutants, Brian O’Grady at midfield stood out with three points from play. He also delivered the superb pass that put full-forward Pat Ryan in the clear for Limerick’s opening goal, a green flag that came as part of an unanswered 1-6 that propelled Limerick 1-8 to 0-2 clear at the first water break.

Teenager Adam English, another to make his debut when introduced at half-time, clipped 1-1 in the second period, with Ryan and top-scorer David Reidy also delivering second-half green flags.

Also impressing was last year’s U20 duo of Cathal O’Neill and Colin Coughlan. The former threw over four first-half points from play from right half-forward, while behind him on that side of the field Coughlan struck a brace from distance.

“Overall, I would be very happy with the performance. I think we worked hard and that was clearly evident; our tackling was really high,” Kiely continued.

“These games are very important for these lads because they are opportunities to lay down a marker to say, listen you can't leave me out of the team the next day. It is always great to get some new young lads in and get some game-time under their belt. It gives them a taste of it.”

For Kerry, Limerick’s physicality and aggression in the tackle served to bring the Kingdom very quickly back down to earth after last week’s first-ever senior inter-county victory over Tipperary. Their focus now turns to their Division 2 League campaign.

For Limerick, they play Clare in this Saturday’s Munster Cup decider. And who’s to say we won’t have another sell-out.

Scorers for Limerick: D Reidy (1-14, 1-9 frees, 0-1 ‘65); P Ryan (2-3); A English (1-1); C O’Neill (0-4); B O’Grady (0-3); C Coughlan (0-2); O O’Reilly, P O’Loughlin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (0-2 frees), C Harty, G Dooley (0-2 each); E Ross, F Mackessy, P Ahern, S Nolan, M Leane (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: D McCarthy; B Nash, J Boylan, R English; C Coughlan, R Connolly, M Quinlan; R Duff, B O’Grady; C O’Neill, D Reidy, C Boylan; D O’Connell, P Ryan, O O’Reilly.

Subs: P O’Loughlin for Quinlan (8 mins, inj); A English for O’Reilly (HT); W O’Donoghue for O’Grady, P O’Donovan for O’Connell (both 53).

KERRY: M Stackpoole; S Weir, C O’Keeffe, E Leen; E Ross, F Mackessy, M Leane; S Nolan, C Walsh; M O’Leary, P Ahern, G Dooley; C Harty, S Conway, M Heffernan.

Subs: D Slattery for Leen (48-55, temporary); J Sheehan for Heffernan (52); D Slattery for Ross (56); B Lonergan for O’Leary (59); S Sheehan for Weir (61); C Dunne for Walsh (66).

Referee: N Malone (Clare).