Cody content as newcomers put hands up for Cats

Walsh Cup: Kilkenny 1-27 Laois 0-24

Kilkenny got up and running for the new hurling season with six points to spare over Laois in their Walsh Cup clash in Callan.

Kilkenny used the game to try out a number of players and despite trailing at half-time, the home side ended up comfortable winners with Shane Walsh and Emmet Landy impressing in attack.

Kilkenny boss Brian Cody is into his 24th campaign in charge of the Cats and he was pleased with the effort of the players in the victory.

“With it being the first game we tried to look at a lot of players and most of those lads haven’t played for Kilkenny before so they did themselves good. I was very impressed with them.

"In the first half Laois had a lot of wides early on and they could have built up a bit of a lead but our lads came back into it and I was very happy with them.

“The competition for places in the squad is good and lads are working hard to try and get into the panel and the lads on the field there showed that they have the potential to play.

“The second half was very good by the lads but overall it was only the first game and it is only January so you can’t expect a huge amount at this time of the year and the application and workrate was all good."

Coming into the game on the back of a defeat by Wexford, Laois raced into an early 0-3 to 0-0 lead with Ross King starring up front.

Kilkenny got back level when Emmet Landy netted but even though Laois were very wasteful in front of goal, it was the O’Moore County that led 0-13 to 1-9 at the interval.

Kilkenny took over in the second period though and gradually eased clear on the scoreboard with subs Thomas Donnelly and Robbie Buckley putting their hands up for selection.

Despite the second successive defeat, Laois manager Seamus Plunkett cited many positives ahead of their opening Division 1 League game with Tipperary on Saturday February 5th.

“Sometimes at this time of the year, the hurling can be very rusty but I thought we did a lot of good things at times but then in other times we maybe fumbled some ball and we got punished for that on turnovers.

“We played some really good stuff in the first half and while we probably didn’t finish as much as we should have, we are still happy to get a really competitive game under our belts and we’ve lots of positives to take.

“Division 1B of the League is where we want to be and we are really looking forward to starting off against Tipperary and we will be taking every one of those games very seriously as we hope to improve as we go on."

Scorers for Kilkenny: S Walsh (0-9, 0-6f, 0-1 65), E Landy (1-2), R Buckley (0-3), C Prenderville (0-3), S Donnelly (0-2), S Murphy (0-2), L Scanlon (0-2), S Morrissey (0-1), D Blanchfield (0-1), C Heary (0-1), N Brennan (0-1).

Laois: R King (0-13, 0-11f), J Kelly (0-3), E Rowland (0-2, 0-2f) S Bergin (0-2), P Purcell (0-1), J Lennon (0-1), B Conroy (0-1), P Delaney (0-1).

KILKENNY: L Dunphy; M Butler, J Burke, N MacMahon; D Blanchfield, C Heary, S Murphy; N Brennan, T Dunne; C Prenderville, E Landy, L Scanlon; C Bolger, S Walsh, S Morrissey.

Subs: D O’Keeffe for MacMahon (h-t), R Buckley for Brennan (h-t), S Donnelly for Bolger (h-t), A Brennan for Dunne (h-t), E O’Shea for Landy (56) , C Wallace for Heary (65).

LAOIS: E Rowland; D Conway, S Downey, D Hartnett; P Delaney, L O’Connell, R Mullaney; F Fennell, J Kelly; P Purcell, B Conroy, S Fitzpatrick; J Lennon, M Dowling, R King.

Subs: S Bergin for Lennon (h-t), F Flanagan for Conway (h-t), W Dunphy for Dowling (50), S Maher for Broderick (50), P Dunne for Hartnett (60), A Corby for Fennell (60).

Ref: R Fitzsimons (Offaly)