Parting words from legend JBM helped the Barrs stand up to be counted

So after all the noise the Munster club football final ended up in Thurles. It didn’t matter to the winners, which is no surprise.

The Barrs never worried too much about where they faced the Rockies.

Their winning margin over Austin Stacks was two points, thanks to an injury-time goal from Sean Quilter for the Kerry champions, but on the balance of play the Cork side deserved their win.

They took the initiative early, they were more efficient up front, and even when they lost their momentum in the third quarter they never let Austin Stacks level the game, and they found the net again late on.

No-one would have been surprised before the game to hear that a towering full-forward had helped his side collect the opening goal of the game.

The surprise centred on the identity of the full-forward in question: Brian Hayes, a doubt all week with a nagging hamstring injury, began the game for the ‘Barrs at full-forward, and after ten seconds he contested a high delivery.

When the ball broke, Hayes flicked it on cleanly to Cillian Myers-Murray, alone in the large parallelogram. Wayne Guthrie in the Austin Stacks goal spread himself well and got a hand to the shot, but it still went in: 1-0 to no score and 15 seconds on the clock.

“That’s something we worked on, trying to work a score to get us going," Hayes said.

“I went in full-forward and a high ball in - but Cillian is doing that for years, getting those goals. I knew when I got it into him that he’d get a goal.

“And we needed that. Even though we got that goal we didn’t play that well. Stacks had most of the possession for the next ten minutes but they didn’t do too much damage on the scoreboard.”

The Barrs surfed the momentum of that opening goal to the interval. Austin Stacks managed just one point before the first water-break, and even if they were better afterwards, the Cork side looked full of confidence.

Stephen Sherlock’s eye was in, and Hayes was a dominant personality in the narrative, hitting two points. That pair hit two of their points in injury time, which suddenly jumped the Barrs’ advantage to 1-7 to 0-4, a considerable lead.

16 January 2022; St Finbarr's players celebrate with the cup following the AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final match between Austin Stacks and St Finbarr's at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary.

“We had that gap, we’d only been three up,” said Hayes.

“But we were six up at the break, which was a good lead to have.

“The lads (management) said to make sure we didn’t take the foot off the pedal, and I know that’s exactly what we did, but we’re used to teams coming back at us, we know how to grind it out and that’s what we did in the end.”

The third quarter was like a photo negative of the first, with Austin Stacks completely on top.

Far more aggressive in pressing the Barr’s kick-out, they forced turnovers and committed more men forward, and duly reaped the rewards. Greg Horan’s long-range kicking was a highlight, and sub Michael O’Donnell’s speculative shot rebounded from the post, or the Kerry side would have led at the second water-break, instead of trailing by just one point, 1-7 to 0-9.

“Stacks pushed up on the kick-out,” said Hayes.

“They boxed us in a bit and a couple of things went against us, we didn’t get a free here and there, and when those go against you it’s tough.

“And six points isn’t that big of a lead. When they got their fourth in a row we knew they were close enough, but we weren’t that worried.

“At the second water break Paul (O’Keeffe, manager) said we’d done exactly what he said not to do, but he said to get it right or we’d be walking down with regrets.

“Enda Dennehy came on and he showed how good he was - he could have taken his point but he rounded the keeper for the goal, and that’s exactly what you need.”

Hayes’ analysis was on point. Dennehy combined well with anther sub, the experienced Michael Shields, to push the winners five ahead on the 59th minute. Stacks didn’t die and cut that lead to a point, thanks to Quilter’s injury-time goal, but Shields then won a vital free which Sherlock pointed for the insurance score.

Hayes added that the Barrs had leaned on their rich heritage in warming up for the game.

“During the week we were hearing about the heroes of the club, the likes of JBM (Jimmy Barry-Murphy). He spoke to us during the week - he brought us into a huddle and spoke to us, and we got a great send-off from the club before coming up for a Munster final.”

The big midfielder acknowledged he’d been doubtful - he was named as a sub in the programme - but his hard work paid off in Semple Stadium.

“I was working hard to get it right but I had a setback two weeks ago, I just hurt it again.

“I put in some good work with (physio) Colin Lane and we had four or five good sessions. I didn’t do too much with the team, but thankfully it stood up to the game in the end.”

A day when they all stood up.