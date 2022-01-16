Subs strike late to win it for Laois

Second-half goals from substitutes Sean Moore and Evan O’Carroll sealed the deal for a second win in four days for Laois in the O’Byrne Cup.
File pic of Laois forward Evan O’Carroll Pic: Gerard O’Loughlin

Sun, 16 Jan, 2022 - 12:56
Brian Lowry

O'Byrne Cup: Laois 2-14 Wicklow 1-11 

The opening half was tight. Both sides were attack-minded but couldn’t be separated at the first water break with the score 0-5 each.

Level again with six minutes left in the half, Wicklow struck for goal with Darragh Fitzpatrick squaring to Rory Stokes to palm the ball to the net and give them a 1-7 to 0-7 lead.

Laois replied with the last four scores of the half, the pick of those from Cormac Murphy to edge the opening half – 0-11 to 1-7.

Wicklow wasted chances in the second half but as both sides emptied the bench, the home side had more firepower with 2-2 coming from substitutes in the closing 10 minutes.

Scorers for Laois: G Walsh 0-4 (0-3f), R Munnelly 0-3 (0-1 mark), E O’Carroll and S Moore 1-0 each, P Kingston and M Barry 0-2 each, B Daly, C Murphy and E Lowry 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wicklow: R Stokes 1-0, M Kenny 0-3 (0-1f), K Quinn and E Darcy (0-1f) 0-2 each, E Murtagh, A Maher, M Jackson (free) and D Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

LAOIS: M Byron; C Ugochukwu, T Collins, A Mohan; C Fennessy, A Farrell, C Brennan; K Lillis, B Daly; C Murphy, P Kingston, D O’Reilly; R Munnelly, E Lowry G Walsh. 

Subs: J Kelly for T Collins, A Campion for C Brennan, J Finn for K Lillis, B Byrne for D O’Reilly (all h/t), C Doyle for C Murphy (47), S Moore for G Walsh, P Dunne for B Daly, E O’Carroll for R Munnelly (all 53), S O’Flynn for C Fennessy (60), M Barry for P Kingston (63).

WICKLOW: M Jackson; T Moran, M Stone, E Murtagh; A Maher, Z Cullen, N Donnelly; D Healy, P O’Toole; C Maguire, M Kenny, D Fitzgerald; E Darcy, K Quinn, R Stokes. 

Subs: J Snell for T Moran, C Byrne for R Stokes (both h/t), P Cunningham for E Darcy (44), F O’Shea for Z Cullen (53), O Cullen for D Fitzgerald (62), G Fogarty for P O’Toole, JP Hurley for C Maguire (both 65), S O’Dowd for M Stone (69) Referee: Lee Moore (Kildare)

