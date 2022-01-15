Meath get their season up and running

O'Byrne Cup: Meath 1-15 Wexford 1-10

A Jordan Morris goal in the opening quarter ultimately proved the difference as Meath secured their first win of the O'Byrne Cup campaign.

The Round 3 victory at the Donaghmore-Ashbourne club grounds counted for little overall though as it only served to send Laois through to the last four of the competition as group winners.

Still, after losing out to Laois during the week, on the back of an earlier cancellation of their Round 1 clash with Wicklow, it at least allowed boss Andy McEntee to generate some momentum ahead of the Allianz League.

Morris finished up with 1-1 though substitute James Conlon impressed most with four points from play in the second-half.

Ben Brosnan fired 1-5 for Wexford though they never led in the game and will prepare now for their Division 4 league campaign which opens against Sligo on January 30.

They played the final 20 minutes or so of this game without half-back Martin O'Connor who was dismissed for a combination of black and yellow card offences.

Meath made eight changes from the side that lost by six points to Laois during the week.

Saran O Fionnagain, a county title winner with Wolfe Tones, made his first start for the Royals while junior finalist Eoin Harkin lined out in defence.

Meath looked initially like a side with a point to prove, enjoying plenty of possession and cutting Wexford apart at times with their interplay.

Morris struck a terrific 17th-minute goal, dummying the goalkeeper after good work in the buildup by Harkin and Thomas O'Reilly.

But Morris also blasted a penalty attempt off a post and the hosts generally didn't make enough use of their possession.

Wexford weren't exactly kicking scores for fun at the other end but did make up ground on the Royals with points from Dean O'Toole, nephew of former county star Matty Forde, Brosnan and Glen Malone.

Shane Walsh and Cillian O'Sullivan were also on the mark for Meath who led narrowly at half-time, 1-3 to 0-5.

The second-half was a more open and enjoyable affair with seven Meath points in the third quarter, two each for O'Sullivan and Conlon, nudging them four points clear by the water break.

Sub Jack O'Connor was among the late scorers for Meath as McEntee ran in a series of subs with Jordan Muldoon, Niall Kane and Danny Dixon all getting chances to impress.

Meath scorers: J Morris (1-1, 1 free); J Conlon (0-4); S Walsh (2 frees) & C O'Sullivan (2 frees) (0-3 each); E Devine, J O'Connor, C Hickey & D Keogan (0-1 each).

Wexford scorers: B Brosnan (1-5, 3 frees); D O'Toole (0-2), K O'Grady (1 free), G Malone (1 free) & P Hughes (0-1 each).

MEATH: H Hogan; R Clarke, D Keogan, E Harkin; C Hickey, S McEntee, J McEntee; P Harnan, E Devine; T O'Reilly, C O'Sullivan, M Costello; J Morris (1-1, 0-1f), S Walsh, S O Fionnagain.

Subs: R Ryan for Harkin (31); J Conlon for Morris (h/t); J O'Connor for O Fionnagain (45); D McEntee for O'Reilly (51); J Muldoon for Clarke (55); N Kane for J McEntee & D Dixon for Costello (67).

WEXFORD: D Brooks; D Furlong, E Porter, G Sheehan; P Hughes, M O'Connor, G Malone; D Lyons, L Coleman; A Tobin, D O'Toole, T Byrne; K O'Grady, E Nolan, B Brosnan.

Subs: M Rossiter for Brosnan (31-h/t); Robbie Brooks for O'Toole (55); N Hughes for Lyons (58).

Ref: S Johnson (Louth).