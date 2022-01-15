Archer on target as Farrell examines Dublin options for 2022

O'Byrne Cup: Dublin 0-16 Longford 0-5

DUBLIN manager Dessie Farrell admitted the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup has been a huge help in giving players opportunities to impress. Dublin booked their place in the Final with 11 points to spare over title holders Longford on Saturday.

Farrell said: “Any lads capable of stepping up and making a contribution to the squad this season are a bonus and the other element is trying to get some game time and sharpness into core players; senior players who’ve an important National League game in two weeks. That’s what we are trying to do, combine both. This competition is very helpful in that.”

With a number of regulars in their side, Dublin were in control from start to finish. Longford found the going tough at times. Ciaran Kilkenny was very much to the fore for Dublin; he kicked over four points and was involved in a lot of their place.

Farrell said: “We’ve been taking a tailored approach. Some lads aren’t even back yet, some more recently have come back and others have been there since December.”

Ciaran Archer kicked over two points (one free) Dublin held a seven point lead at the break: 0-8 to 0-1. Longford’s only return in the first half was a fine point from Darragh Doherty in the 10th minute. Their keeper Paddy Collum brought off a fine save just before half-time to deny James Doran.

Farrell was happy with the contribution of players like Archer. He said: “It’s a transition for a lot of those younger players. They’re operating at a different level. The speed of play, the speed of thought is very different from senior club or underage. A couple of the lads would’ve experienced that challenge over the last week or 10 days. That’s part and parcel of the learning process.”

It was more of the same from Dublin in the second half with Lee Gannon, Harry Ladd (2) and substitute Ross McGarry among the scorers. Darren Gallagher kicked over two excellent points for Longford with Doherty and Dylan Farrell (free) adding two more.

Longford sub keeper Shane Fitzpatrick denied Dublin's Lorcan O’Dell in the 70th minute as Longford kept their goal intact.

Dublin now prepare for a final before the National League starts one week later. Farrell said: “We’ll be hoping to look at new players through the league as well and obviously the championship follows the league quite quickly this year.”

Scorers for Dublin: C Kilkenny (0-4), C Archer (1f), H Ladd (0-2 each), A Byrne, T Lahiff, J McCarthy, Bugler, K Kennedy, L Gannon, W Egan, R McGarry (0-1 each).

Scorers for Longford: D Gallagher, D Doherty (0-2 each), D Farrell (0-1, free).

DUBLIN: M Shiel; D Conlon, S MacMahon, S Clayton; K Kennedy, E Murchan, S Bugler; T Lahiff, J McCarthy; J Doran, C Kilkenny, B Howard; P Small, A Byrne, C Archer.

Subs: H Laddy for Small (21), M Lavin for Archer (40), S Carthy for Kennedy (45), L Gannon for Conlon (45), R McGarry for Doran (49), W Egan for MacMahon (53) A Rafter for Byrne (53), E O’Conghaile for McCarthy (53), L O’Dell for Bugler (64).

LONGFORD: P Column; P Fox, R Moffett, B O’Farrell; J Moran, A Farrell, I O’Sullivan; D Gallagher, D Reynolds; R Smyth, J Hagan, D Doherty; O Kenny, J Matthews, C Dooner.

Subs: R McNerney for Smyth, K McGann for Dooner (both on ht), P Lynn for Moffett, E McCormack for O’Sullivan, P Joyce for Matthews (all 44), D O’Connell for Hagan (46), D Farrell for Doherty (52), S Fitzpatrick for Collum (58), R Fitzimons for Kenny (60) PJ Masterson for O’Farrell (60), D O’Brien for Reynolds (60).

Referee: M Stones (Offaly).