Rian O'Neill-inspired Armagh edge All-Ireland champions Tyrone

Rian O’Neill inspired Armagh to a 2-15 to 1-15 victory over Tyrone at O’Neill’s Healy Park to set up a Dr McKenna Cup semi-final clash with Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds on Tuesday.

Donegal will face Derry in the other semi-final following victories over Antrim and Fermanagh respectively.

O’Neill was the focal point, the creative force and the central figure as the Orchard sent the All-Ireland champions crashing out of the pre-season competition they have dominated in recent times.

Jason Duffy struck the first major blow with a 14th minute goal, collecting Aidan Nugent’s assist to finish from close range for a 1-5 to 0-2 lead at the drinks break.

Nugent tagged on a couple of points to help Kieran McGeeney’s side to a seven points lead, but Tyrone pulled a goal back just before half-time through midfielder Conn Kilpatrick.

Armagh led 1-9 to 1-5 at the break, but substitute Paul Donaghy provided an attacking spark for the home side, his four scores, along with points from James Garrity and Conor Meyler, helping to close the gap to a single point.

O’Neill sent Armagh sub Rory Grugan through for a breakaway goal in the 51st minute, and they defended their lead to the end, almost snatching a third goal in the dying moments when Jemar Hall was denied by ‘keeper Darragh McAnenly.

Donegal claimed top spot in Section A as they saw off Antrim by 0-15 to 1-9 at Portglenone. Tomas McCann was on target early on, but Paddy McBrearty, who was to finish with seven points, was soon finding the range, with Caolan McGonagle and Peadar Mogan giving the visitors a three points advantage just before the water break.

Antrim did have their chances, but were unable to translate into scores, with Caolan Ward on target again for Donegal.

They led by 0-5 to 0-2 at the interval, but Conor Murray got in for a Saffron goal early in the second half to bring the sides level, goalkeeper Shaun Patton adjudged to have stepped over the line with the ball in his hands.

However, Donegal regained control, and had the scoring power, with points from Charles McGuinness, Conor O’Donnell and Jamie Brennan rebuilding their lead.

They could have had a goal, but Ciaran Thompson fired his side wide of the target, while McBreaerty also passed up a three-pointer while opting for a point.

Michael Murphy made his first appearance of the season late on, and it was McBrearty who sealed the win with his seventh score of the afternoon.

Derry were 0-17 to 1-10 winners over Fermanagh at Roslea to clinch best runners-up spot and a last four clash with Donegal.

Matthew Downey struck accurately from frees and scores from Emmet Bradley, Paul Cassidy and Benny Heron helped the Oak Leafers to a 0-10 to 0-6 interval lead, with Aidan Breen, Sean Quigley and Brandon Horan finding the target for the Erne men.

With nine minutes to play, Quigley fired in the only goal of the game to leave just a point between the sides, but Derry displayed composure to regain control, with another Downey effort for a 0-7 total, followed by a couple of converted frees from substitute Enda Downey, giving them the result they needed to complete the semi-final line-up.

Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals - Tuesday, 7.45, Donegal v Derry, Ballybofey; Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds.