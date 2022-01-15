Clare blow off early season cobwebs to edge Deise

Munster Hurling League semi-final: Clare 2-24 Waterford 1-22.

A 26th-minute goal from rising star Mark Rodgers provided the platform for a hardworking Clare side to blow off some early season cobwebs as they eased to an impressive five-point win over Waterford in this Munster League semi-final on Saturday.

Before an enthusiastic crowd of 1,817 at Clare headquarters, both sides set sail for 2022 with a similar attitude, but it was the home side that lasted the course better and produced a greater level of consistency throughout to record a fully deserved victory to advance to a first Munster League decider in three years.

Rodgers’ strike was the high-point of a thundering finish to the first half by Brian Lohan’s charges as they outscored the Deise by 1-5 to 0-4 in the closing 15 minutes for an interval lead of 1-10 to 0-10. Thereafter, they were never really troubled despite an Austin Gleeson goal making it a four-point game with ten minutes remaining, which briefly threatened to tee up a close finish.

PRESSURE: Waterford’s Cathrach Daly attempts to block Jason McCarthy of Clare

Gleeson exploded to life with that goal and hit 1-4 from there until the end as he landed some exquisite points from distance, but still, Clare had things very much in hand. Diarmuid Ryan and Jason McCarthy bossed matters in defence, up front the impressive David Reidy and Cathal Malone pointed the way throughout, while Shane Meehan put in an impressive cameo off the bench with 1-3 as they saw matters out in comfortable fashion.

Meanwhile, Kerry have named their side for the second semi-final on Sunday, away to All-Ireland champions Limerick.

KERRY (SH v Limerick): M Stackpoole; S Weir, F Mackessy, S Sheehan; E Ross, C O’Keeffe, C Walsh; M Leane, C Dunne; J Sheehan, P Ahern, C Harty; M Heffernan, S Conway, S Nolan.

Subs: L Dee, G Dooley, M O’Leary, J Conway, E Leen, D Slattery, C Bohane, C Slattery, B Barrett, B Lonergan.

Scorers for Clare: D Reidy (0-9, 5f, 1 ’65), S Meehan (1-3), M Rodgers (1-1), C Malone (0-3), D Ryan (0-2), J McCarthy (0-1), A Shanagher (0-1), G Cooney (0-1), D McMahon (0-1), S Golden (0-1), I Galvin (0-1).

Scorers for Waterford: P Curran (0-9, 8f), A Gleeson (1-5), S Bennett (0-2), DJ Foran (0-2), C Dunford (0-2), M Kiely (Abbeyside) (0-1), B Power (0-1).

CLARE: E Quilligan; D Lohan, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J McCarthy, R Hayes; J Browne, P Donnellan; C Malone, D Reidy, S Golden; M Rodgers, A Shanagher, G Cooney.

Subs: D McMahon for Shanagher (half-time), M Gough for Lohan (HT), S Meehan for Rodgers (52), I Galvin for Cooney (52), D O’Brien for Browne (57), C Galvin for Donnellan (60), A Fitzgerald for Malone (66).

WATERFORD: S O’Brien; C Gleeson, I Daly, D Lynch; S McNulty, T Barron, C Dalton; C Wadding, B Power; M Kiely (Dungarvan), P Curran, A Gleeson; C Dunford, DJ Foran, S Bennett.

Subs: C Daly for Lynch (HT), S Keating for Wadding (47), S Fitzgerald for McNulty (47), G Fives for Foran (54), I Beecher for Kiely (54), M Kiely (Dungarvan) for Daly (54), M Kiely (Abbeyside) for Bennett (56), B Nolan for O’Brien (65).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary)