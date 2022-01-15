Galway blow as Mulkerrin ruled out for season

Defender frpom Aran Island suffered knee injury on Sigerson duty this week
BLOW: Galway's Sean Mulkerrin

Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 13:14
John Fallon

Galway manager Padraic Joyce has confirmed that full-back Seán Mulkerrin is out for season after picking up a serious knee injury in the Sigerson Cup during the week.

NUIG were awarded victory in their clash with Ulster University on Wednesday night when it ended prematurely after 58 minutes with the Galway side leading by 1-10 to 2-5 when the Aran Islands native suffered the serious injury and there was a long delay in getting an ambulance to the Whitehall venue in Dublin.

Joyce said the extent of the injury has not yet been established but the 22-year old underwent surgery on Thursday and the long road to recovery has begun.

“His season is over, the poor lad. It's unfortunate. We will give him all the support we can here in Galway and try to get him back as quickly as possible.

“It's not good. We don't know the full extent of it yet but it's a knee injury and it's not good. I know it's not the cruciate thank God, but it is a serious injury with a dislocation and there is damage to the kneecap as well.

“It is serious, we are just waiting on the full scan. I know he had an operation on it,” said Joyce, whose side retained the FBD League trophy with a 1-18 to 1-16 win over Roscommon at the Connacht GAA Air Dome on Friday night.

Mulkerrin is a big loss for the season. He came up through the underage ranks in Galway, overcoming the logistical difficulties of commuting from Inis Mór on the Aran Islands to train on the mainland.

He broke into the senior team two years ago and became the first from the Aran Islands to play senior championship football when he made his bow in the delayed 2020 Connacht final loss to Mayo 15 months ago.

Galway will open their Allianz League Division 2 campaign in two weeks when they take on Meath at Pearse Stadium.

