Mark Keane adds physical edge as Cork get over UCC challenge

UCC 1-15 Cork 1-17

A sizeable crowd braved the winter chill to see Cork take the Canon O’Brien Cup in the Mardyke - and, in honesty, to run the rule over Mark Keane, the newcomer to the Cork senior hurling team, who featured in the game.

Keane wasn’t named to start against UCC but began the game at wing-forward, and scored a good first-half point in the county side’s victory.

“We didn’t name Mark in the team because we didn’t want to put pressure on him,” said Cork manager Kieran Kingston after the game.

“If we had (named him) there might have been another thousand people here and we wanted to take that pressure off him. He’s just back from Australia and he’s still involved with his club (Ballygiblin).

“We had him in for a couple of training sessions, he played tonight and he’ll prepare now with his club for their game on Sunday week, that’s important.”

The game in the Mardyke had a fair edge to it - a couple of players might have seen red cards had it been a more formal fixture - but Cork’s slight physical advantage told. After the two sides swapped pointed early on Darragh Fitzgibbon flashed through the centre on 10 minutes to collect a Shane Kingston pass and goal. When Fitzgibbon added a point a minute later Cork led 1-5 to 0-3, and that was the score at the water-break.

UCC management team, and spectators watching the game under lights. Picture: Larry Cummins

A defensive mix-up let Simon Kenefick in for a UCC goal on the resumption, and the accurate Will Henn kept the students in touch from placed balls - 1-8 to 1-6 at the break.

The second half became a shoot-out between Kingston and Henn, with the Cork full-forward keeping his side a couple of points ahead to the second water-break, when the score was 1-13 to 1-10.

In the final quarter Mark Kehoe helped Henn with the scoring load as the students whittled away at the Cork lead, though at times they struggled to make the ball stick up front. With five minutes left they were within a point, but Kingston, ably supported by sub Robbie O’Flynn, got three of the last four scores of the evening, securing a win for the inter county side.

Keane was substituted with several other Cork players approaching the three-quarter stage, and his manager pointed out that the north Corkman’s past life with Collingwood was already helping with his new teammates.

“Mark’s a different kind of player. He was a professional athlete, and we saw that in the few nights he trained with us so far, he’s very positive with the group even after a few sessions.

“He brings huge physicality and size to the group, he knows he has a lot of work to do in terms of his hurling, that side of things, but we’re delighted to have him on board.

“We’ve chatted to him about the different approaches they have (in Australian Rules), obviously it’s a different sport but we’ve chatted about those.

Alan Cadogan in action for Cork against UCC defender Killian O'Dwyer. Picture: Larry Cummins

“For a guy who hasn’t played a lot of hurling in the last few years we have to give him credit. He fit in tonight, and while he was frustrated at times, it’s a different level of hurling. He’ll be fine.”

Scorers for Cork: S. Kingston (0-4 frees, 0-2 65s)(0-8); D. Fitzgibbon (1-1); C. Lehane (0-2); G. Millerick, M. Coleman, S. Harnedy, L. Meade, M. Keane, R. O’Flynn (0-1 each).

Scorers for UCC: W. Henn (0-7 frees)(0-10); S. Kenefick (1-1); M. Kehoe (0-2); C. Bowe, C. Cahalane (0-1 each)

CORK: G. Collins; S. O’Donoghue, G. Millerick, D. Cahalane; T. O’Mahony, M. Coleman (c), J. O’Flynn; C. Joyce, D. Fitzgibbon; M. Keane, S. Harnedy, C. Lehane; S. Kingston, A. Cadogan, L. Meade.

Subs: S. Twomey, R. O’Flynn, P. Power and C. O’Brien for Keane, Lehane, Meade and Cadogan (all 42); P. Horgan for O’Mahony (inj. 50); Meade for Millerick (55).

UCC: (Cork unless stated): I. Butler (Kildorrery); I. Daly (Lismore, Waterford), N. O'Leary (Castlelyons), K. O'Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary); R. Downey (Glen Rovers), T. O’Connell (Midleton), C. Barry (Ahane, Limerick); C. Cahalane (St Finbarr's), C. O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); C. Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy, Tipperary), C. Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), W. Henn (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick); M. Kehoe (Kilsheelin-Kilcash, Tipperary); S. Barrett (Blarney), S. Kenefick (Glen Rovers).

Subs: D. O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for Daly (40); S. Condon for C. Boylan (inj. 43); J. McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) for Butler (55).

Referee: M. Maher (St Finbarr’s).