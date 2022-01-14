Weekend GAA previews: Provincial club finals top the bill in busy weekend of action

SATURDAY

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup semi-final.

Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park 1.30pm (M. Kennedy, Tipperary).

As much as they currently lie deep in Limerick’s shadow, there is positivity in both camps about the season ahead. Peter Duggan makes a welcome return to the Clare set-up but they are missing a bit of quality in defence and Tony Kelly needs to recover from his ankle operation. Simply on the basis of Ballygunner’s contingent being needed elsewhere, the Banner to take the final spot.

Verdict: Clare.

AIB Munster Club JFC final.

Gneeveguilla (Kerry) v Ballina (Tipperary), Mallow 1.30pm (J. Ryan, Cork).

Losing Willie Connors to injury is going to hurt Ballina who are already fretting about the fitness of their talisman Steven O’Brien. They need everything going right for them to beat the east Kerry men and it doesn’t look that way right now.

Verdict: Gneeveguilla.

O’Byrne Cup, Round 3.

Section A

Longford v Dublin, Pearse Park 2pm (M. Stones, Offaly).

Verdict: Dublin.

Louth v Offaly, Ardee, 2pm (D. Byrne, Wicklow).

Verdict: Louth.

Section B

Laois v Wicklow, Crettyard, 2pm (L. Moore, Kildare).

Verdict: Laois.

Meath v Wexford, Ashbourne, 5pm (S. Johnson, Louth).

Verdict: Meath.

Dr McKenna Cup, Round 3.

Section A

Antrim v Donegal, Portglenone 1.30pm (N. McKenna, Monaghan).

Verdict: Donegal.

Section B

Tyrone v Armagh, O’Neills Healy Park 1.30pm (P. Faloon, Down).

Verdict: Armagh.

Fermanagh v Derry, Roslea 1.30pm (E. McFeely, Donegal).

Verdict: Derry.

SUNDAY

AIB Munster Club SFC final.

St Finbarr's (Cork) v Austin Stacks (Kerry), Semple Stadium, 1.45 (C Maguire, Clare).

For all the sense in St Finbarrs manager Paul O’Keeffe’s reasoning not to toss for home advantage, his argument was a ringing endorsement for the Austin Stacks’s following who will undoubtedly march on Semple Stadium as they would have done in Tralee or Páirc Uí Rinn. The strength of their support might be diminished somewhat in a venue the size of Semple Stadium but in full voice their ultras will undoubtedly add something to their team.

Some may detect a defeatist hue to O’Keeffe’s comments but with individual players like Ian Maguire, Steven Sherlock and Conor McCrickard he is unlikely to be quaking in his boots. An early statement given the nature of the build-up to the game, may be called for. Also, Michael Shields has shown he can still do a job - may he be asked to shepherd Kieran Donaghy ahead of Sam Ryan or Alan O’Connor?

However, Stacks’ whole is greater than the sum of their parts. Consider who of their 15 may have caught the eye of Jack O’Connor and Dylan Casey truly is the standout candidate and he is all but certain to take up marking duties against Sherlock or McCrickard. Conor Jordan, who lined out with Clare last year, Greg Horan and Brendan O’Sullivan are excellent club men but are unlikely to don green and gold this year.

Stacks are reasonably strong across the board and attacking one element of them isn’t necessarily going to reap dividends. On the other hand, the source of Barrs’ power is obvious and such is Maguire’s presence in midfield that Donaghy should trot out to the centre of the field if only to foil the outgoing Cork captain.

Providing they weren’t dependent on all that good momentum between league and championship at the end of last year, Stacks should pull through to claim provincial honours.

Verdict: Austin Stacks.

AIB Munster Club IFC final.

Na Gaeil (Kerry) v Corofin (Clare), Mallow, 1.30pm (J. Hayes, Limerick).

With this game in mind, it was interesting that Stefan Okunbor was released to line out for Kerry last weekend. It appears he came through his senior debut okay to be right for this encounter where the middle-third triumvirate he forms with Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor should form the catalyst for victory.

Verdict: Na Gaeil.

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup semi-final.

Limerick v Kerry, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm (N. Malone, Clare).

During the week, William O’Donoghue spoke warmly of the former Limerick underage players now lining out for Kerry but the All-Ireland champions still want to put them in their place as they commence their three-in-a-row chasing year.

Verdict: Limerick.

AIB Ulster Club SFC final.

Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh) v Kilcoo (Down), Athletic Grounds 3.45pm (M. McNally, Monaghan) Live TG4.

It was largely down to wiliness that Derrygonnelly won their way through to this final but they are coming up against a team who are known for doing their homework and learned how to win the hard way in Ulster. Kilcoo have a great way of sizing up the opposition and taking them apart. If this turns out to be the proverbial game of chess, they have the patience and the intelligence to think two or three steps ahead.

Verdict: Kilcoo.

All-Ireland Ladies Club SFC semi-finals.

Mourneabbey (Cork) v Dunboyne (Meath); Mourneabbey Community Centre 1pm (J. Murphy, Carlow).

An array of talent on show here as Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan look to move one step further to completing the All-Ireland county and club double. But they are facing many who have pulled off those feats such as the O’Sullivans who were in mean form in Munster and that nous should stand to Mourneabbey in what could be a thrilling encounter.

Verdict: Mourneabbey.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v Donaghmoyne (Monaghan), Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1pm (G. Chapman, Sligo).

A tall order for Donaghmoyne to come away with a victory here. Home advantage for the Connacht champions is a boost to a team that would have fancied their chances regardless of venue.

Verdict: Kilkerrin-Clonberne.

Walsh Cup, Round 2.

Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 2pm (S. Cleere, Kilkenny).

Verdict: Galway.

Offaly v Antrim, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, 2pm (G. McGrath, Wexford).

Verdict: Offaly.

Kilkenny v Laois, Callan 2pm (R. Fitzsimons, Offaly).

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Kehoe Cup, Round 1.

Carlow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm (M. Ryan, Kildare).

Verdict: Carlow.

Meath v Westmeath, Kildalkey, 2pm (A. Kinahan, Offaly).

Verdict: Westmeath.