Weekend GAA previews: Provincial club finals top the bill in busy weekend of action

For all the sense in St Finbarrs manager Paul O’Keeffe’s reasoning not to toss for home advantage, his argument was a ringing endorsement for the Austin Stacks’s following who will undoubtedly march on Semple Stadium as they would have done in Tralee or Páirc Uí Rinn. The strength of their support might be diminished somewhat in a venue the size of Semple Stadium but in full voice their ultras will undoubtedly add something to their team.
Some may detect a defeatist hue to O’Keeffe’s comments but with individual players like Ian Maguire, Steven Sherlock and Conor McCrickard he is unlikely to be quaking in his boots. An early statement given the nature of the build-up to the game, may be called for. Also, Michael Shields has shown he can still do a job - may he be asked to shepherd Kieran Donaghy ahead of Sam Ryan or Alan O’Connor?
However, Stacks’ whole is greater than the sum of their parts. Consider who of their 15 may have caught the eye of Jack O’Connor and Dylan Casey truly is the standout candidate and he is all but certain to take up marking duties against Sherlock or McCrickard. Conor Jordan, who lined out with Clare last year, Greg Horan and Brendan O’Sullivan are excellent club men but are unlikely to don green and gold this year.
Stacks are reasonably strong across the board and attacking one element of them isn’t necessarily going to reap dividends. On the other hand, the source of Barrs’ power is obvious and such is Maguire’s presence in midfield that Donaghy should trot out to the centre of the field if only to foil the outgoing Cork captain.
Providing they weren’t dependent on all that good momentum between league and championship at the end of last year, Stacks should pull through to claim provincial honours.
Austin Stacks.