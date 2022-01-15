Iarlaith Daly gunning for Waterford return after injury woe

A Munster Hurling Cup tie on January 15 mightn’t do it for everyone but the prospect of going again with Waterford after how 2021 ended is pretty appealing to Iarlaith Daly.

Clare host Waterford at Cusack Park, Ennis, today (1.30pm).

In Tadhg de Burca’s absence, young Lismore man Daly locked down the Déise centre-back slot last year and wore the number six jersey against Clare and Laois in the Championship.

Two days after the qualifier win over Laois, he suffered a serious quad injury in training. Season over. The games he missed were all epics, wins over Galway and Tipperary and an All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Limerick.

“The focus then turned to the club and I played one game and the same tear in the same leg happened again, I hadn’t given it anywhere near enough recovery time,” recalled Daly, speaking at a Fitzgibbon Cup promotion organised by sponsors Electric Ireland. “It came completely out of the blue, it was my first ever muscular injury. So a bit of a shock.

Iarlaith Daly of UCC and Waterford at the launch of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

“It was bad timing. We were only getting into the real swing of things then, at the height of the summer. I’d had a fairly good league campaign, felt it was going pretty well but it just shows, it can be taken away from you pretty quickly. It ended fairly poorly for me.

“It cost me the rest of the inter-county season, the Galway, Tipp, and Limerick games. Then I came back too early with the club so it cost me a month and a half, two months. I’ve had time since to get it right so fingers crossed.”

Daly’s emergence — he made his Championship debut as a sub against Kilkenny in the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final win — has coincided with Liam Cahill’s time in charge.

Now, with de Burca fit again after missing 2021 with cruciate trouble, the management have a choice to make about who wears the number six jersey this year.

“The way the game is going, you’re going to have to be able to play anywhere,” responded Daly, arguing that it’s not a straightforward battle for one jersey. “You’re dragged all over the place by forwards. Five, six, seven, whatever, you have to be able to for any position at any given moment.”

Ennis on a mid-January afternoon could offer an insight into Cahill’s thinking on the situation.

Daly is just glad that Cahill is still there directing operations having knocked back the opportunity to manage his native Tipperary.

“You can’t but say we were probably a bit surprised, especially because they had made it open that they wanted him to take the job,” said Daly of Cahill’s decision to stay with the Déise. “It was no secret that it was unanimous, we wanted the management to stay on, every player was fairly certain on that.”