Mark Keane and Conor Lehane on Cork bench for Canon O’Brien game

New recruit Mark Keane has been named among the subs in an experienced Cork senior hurling team to play UCC in tonight's Canon O’Brien Cup game at the Mardkye (7pm)
Conor Lehane is also among the subs after his return to the Cork setup.
Keane's decision not to resume his AFL career with Collingwood was confirmed yesterday. Having previously lined out with the Cork footballers, he has elected to join Kieran Kingston's hurling panel this season.
All-Ireland U20 winners Ciaran Joyce and Colin O’Brien are included in the Cork side that features Mark Coleman as captain.
Patrick Horgan is also named on the bench.
1. Ger Collins Ballinhassig) 2. James O’Flynn (Erins Own), 3. Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – vice captain) 5. Ger Millerick (Fr O Neill’s), 6. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney – captain) 8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville) 10. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 11. Colin O’Brien (Liscarrol Churchtown Gaels), 12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) 13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas), 14. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 15. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
16. Eoin Davis (St Catherine’s) 17. Mark Keane (Ballygiblin) 18. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers) 19. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own) 20. Conor Lehane (Midleton) 21. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) 22. Padraig Power (Blarney)