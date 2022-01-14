Galway boss Joyce drafts in former Antrim star who ruined his final game

A former Antrim footballer who helped ruin Padraic Joyce’s last championship appearance has now been drafted in by the Tribesmen manager and will feature this evening in the FBD League final against Roscommon.
Owen Gallagher was on the Antrim team which stunned Galway in the All-Ireland qualifiers in 2012 when they knocked them out by 0-11 to 0-10.
Gallagher, who made his debut as a teenager out of school that year, played in midfield in that famous win and later that year former Footballer of the Year Joyce decided to retire after a 14-year career which saw him win two All-Irelands.
Gallagher, who last played for Antrim in 2017, had an interrupted inter-county career as he moved for his studies and some years ago arrived in Galway to study medicine. He now works as a doctor in Galway and joined the Moycullen club, playing a key role as they won their first ever Galway SFC title in 2020.
His displays for them have prompted Joyce and his selectors to draft him for this evening’s FBD League final against Roscommon and his inclusion at centre-forward is one of four changes to the side which defeated Mayo in the semi-final last weekend.
New captain Sean Kelly and his brother Paul come into the side along with Patrick Kelly from Mountbellew-Moylough for the final which will take place indoors at the Connacht Air Dome this Friday evening (5.45pm).
C Flaherty; C McDaid, S Fitzgerald, L Silke; D McHugh, S Kelly, J Heaney; P Conroy, Paul Kelly; C McWalter, O Gallagher, F Ó Laoí; Patrick Kelly, R Finnerty, D Conneely.
Subs: C Gleeson, J Glynn, T Gill, C Sweeney, K Molloy, L Costello, J McLoughlin, M Tierney, S Walsh, T Culhane, D Canny.