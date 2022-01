Kildare show no mercy to Carlow in O'Byrne Cup rout

Kildare 4-19 Carlow 1-10

Glenn Ryan’s Kildare footballers showed little mercy for neighbours Carlow in this second round Group C O’Byrne Cup tie at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Full forward Daniel Flynn led the rout with some sparkling forward play and 0-5.

The Lilywhites carried on from Saturday’s comfortable win over Westmeath, taking early control to lead 1-7 to 1-1 at the first water break. The goals came within a minute of each other.

First, Carlow’s Cormac Lomax swooped on a well-flighted Darragh O’Brien free to score. But Kildare stormed up the field for midfielder Kevin Flynn to score the first of his two goals.

By half-time, the visitors led 1-12 to 1-3 and there was no let-up from Ryan’s men in the second half. Two second-half goals from right-half forward Davy O’Neill were supplemented by Flynn’s goal as Kildare advance to the O’Byrne semi-final.

Scorers for Kildare: P Woodgate (0-6, 3f, 1 '45): D Flynn (0-5,f); K Flynn, D O’Neill (2-0 each); E Lawless (0-2); J Sargent, D Hyland, D Malone, K O’Callaghan, P Cribbin, B McLoughlin (f) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carlow: C Hulton (0-3); C Lomax (1-0); D Foley (1f); C Crowley (1f), M Ware (0-2 each); D O’Brien (0-1).

KILDARE: T Kinsella; D Randles, M Joyce, J Sargent; D Hyland, J Murray, D Malone; K O’Callaghan, K Flynn; D O’Neill, P Cribben, P Tuohy; P Woodgate, D Flynn, E Lawless.

Subs: M O’Grady for Malone (injured) (20); S O’Sullivan for Cribben (h/t); B McLoughlin for Tuohy (48); D Ryan for Sargent (50); L Power for O’Callaghan (52); A Steed for Woodgate (54); T Archbold for K Flynn (56); T Harrington for Hyland (58).

CARLOW: C Cunningham L Roberts, K Bradley, D Curran; D O’Brien, C Doyle, S Buggy; S Bambrick, M Ware; L Brennan, H Hegarty, S Clarke; C Crowley, D Foley, C Lomax.

Subs: N Hickey for Bambrick (injured) (20); C Hulton for Hegarty (h/t); P Hynes for Brennan (h/t); D Ruth for Lomas (52); P Deering for Doyle (56); A Murphy for Crowley (59); N Pender for Roberts (66).

Referee: S Fagan (Wicklow).