St Finbarr’s kept focus on Munster final despite Covid disruption

St Finbarr’s manager Paul O’Keeffe was one of the thousands of people to test positive for Covid-19 during the Christmas holidays.

O’Keeffe reports to have got off lightly where the virus is concerned, the Cork city-based general practitioner developing next to no symptoms during his 10 days at home.

His positive result, though, did remove him from training for a week and a half, O’Keeffe heaping praise on his backroom team for ensuring there was zero interruption to their Munster final preparations during his absence.

“Jim O’Donoghue [selector] and Brian Roche [trainer] are more than capable, they do the majority of the training anyway,” O’Keeffe explained.

“We are lucky with the guys we have involved as selectors, everyone of us can roll up our sleeves. Eric Barrett, Mick Comyns, Jim, Brian, and Ian Keeler, any one of us could run a session, so we are lucky in that sense.”

A small number of Barrs players also contracted the virus during the Christmas spike in infection rates, with O’Keeffe grateful for the fact there’s no panellist ruled out of Sunday’s decider as a result of having tested positive or been identified as a close contact of someone who has.

“I spoke to the lads coming up to Christmas and said, keep your socialising to a bare minimum, because if you get it, it is going to be 10 days, and there is no coming back out of it.”

Barrs defender Alan O’Connor was another who had to isolate for a spell after being deemed a close contact of a positive case. An occupational and physiotherapist with the HSE, O’Connor has made a habit of significantly limiting his social contacts in the run-up to games for fear of being stuck at home on matchday.

“It is something you can’t ignore at the moment. Covid is affecting every club. Talking to the lads, we are all limiting our contacts,” O’Connor remarked. “Even the social scene, we are leaving that off coming up to the games because you’d kick yourself if you made a stupid mistake and met the wrong person and then ended up having to isolate over something that wasn’t meaningful. Coming up to a big game, people know not to be coming near me.

“On the work front, I go between a few different centres so I’d have to be very, very careful about it. I have been doing antigen tests on a regular basis. With the recent infection rates, we have taken on additional PPE and all this kind of stuff, but for the most part, thankfully, the work stays the same.”

Sunday’s provincial decider is the first time the Barrs will encounter Kerry opposition since their 21-point Munster semi-final annihilation at the hands of Dr Crokes in 2018.

Over three years on, O’Connor said the hurt from that 5-20 to 1-11 drubbing still lingers, but knows the experience, horrific and all as it was at the time, will stand to them in Semple Stadium against Austin Stacks.

“One of the lads in the club who has been involved for years, Liam Hodnett, I remember he said to me after we lost the 2017 county final replay that ‘in my experience, you have got to lose one to win one’. He said, ‘I guarantee the next time ye get to a final, ye will put it to bed and won’t let the chance go by’. Lo and behold, we reached the final again the following year, and there was no way we were going to lose that.

“Certainly now, we have that same pattern here. We have had our bite of it. We hold our hands up in that we did not play on the day in 2018, but I think we are a lot hungrier this year.

“We felt the performance we gave against Crokes did not reflect where we were at as a team, so, this year, that is something we are looking to right and show we are up to that level and that we have righted the wrongs of our previous [Munster] campaign.”

O’Connor said the outlook is positive in terms of Brian Hayes being involved this weekend, last year’s Cork U20 captain missing their Munster semi-final because of the hamstring injury which saw him removed midway through the second half of the county final at the end of November.

“We really would benefit from having him out there. It is all trending in the right direction.”