Robert Downey looking ahead after 'two big disappointments' in 2021

There is a school of thought that to get the very best out of Robert Downey, Cork should play him in the half-back line.
Robert Downey looking ahead after 'two big disappointments' in 2021

Pictured is UCC & Cork hurler, Rob Downey who has teamed up with Electric Ireland to preview the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Paul Keane

There is a school of thought that to get the very best out of Robert Downey, Cork should play him in the half-back line.

It’s where he has grown up operating with Glen Rovers and, from the centre of defence, he powered them to a county final appearance last year.

At inter-county level, however, he has emerged as Kieran Kingston’s go-to full-back with an All-Star nomination earned at the end of 2021.

It was a season of remarkable highs, his extra-time heroics against Kilkenny and ‘that’ flicked dispossession of TJ Reid spring to mind, and of course the incredible low of being routinely bypassed on All-Ireland final day by a rampant Limerick attack.

“I’m not too sure,” said Downey of the positioning conundrum whilst speaking at the launch of Fitzgibbon Cup sponsors Electric Ireland’s #FirstClassRivals campaign.

“First of all, there’s no-one guaranteed any sport on any team. So at the start of the year, you’re down at the bottom of the ladder and you have to work as hard as you can to get back into the starting 15.

“Playing full-back last year, it wasn’t really anything new to me. I’d played there before. I’m not too sure what Kieran’s plans are this year, where to play me or whether I’m in the starting 15.

“I just have to work hard to get into the starting 15, wherever that may be. I kind of prefer playing in the half-back line but you wouldn’t mind where you play. It’s a huge honour to be picked for a Cork team. I wouldn’t mind where I play.”

Despite defeats in All-Ireland and county finals, Downey said he isn’t looking back in anger at 2021.

“For me, if you’re looking back at the year as a whole, they’re probably two big disappointments but when I was playing in the county final, to be honest with you, the All-Ireland final was behind me at that stage,” he said.

“Now that you’re going back into training and stuff like that, you don’t really have time to think much about last year. It’s all about moving forward and if you dwell too much on the past it can kind of affect you too. It’s all about looking forward.”

Asked about the experience of losing to Limerick at Croke Park, Downey shrugged.

“It was something new, just very disappointing,” the UCC student said. “But it’s all learning."

More in this section

Cork v Kerry - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Pre-season boost for Cork hurlers as Mark Keane leaves AFL for Rebel cause
Tipperary v Clare - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final FBD Insurance secure naming rights for Semple Stadium
Carlow v Kildare - O'Byrne Cup Group C Kildare show no mercy to Carlow in O'Byrne Cup rout
#Cork GAA#Hurling
<p>Mark Keane is expectged to feature for Cork’s hurlers in Friday's Canon O’Brien Cup fixture against UCC (Mardyke, 7pm). Keane has not ruled out playing football with Cork again either, however. ‘Football is a big love of mine since I have been a child, especially here in Mitchelstown. So, no I will not be ruling anything out at the moment.’</p>

Mark Keane: ‘I just feel like it was the right time to go home’

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices