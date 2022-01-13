'There won’t be a man, woman, or a dog, left in the village' during Gneeveguilla's Munster final

Rewind to the evening of Sunday, September 5, a little over four months ago. After an absolute classic, Gneeveguilla saw their collective hearts broken by a converted Ballydonoghue penalty well into added time of extra time in the delayed 2020 Kerry junior premier football final.

Ending up on the wrong side of a 3-20 to 3-18 final scoreline, having looked to have the contest in a vice-like grip at two different junctures, must have been one of the most painful defeats imaginable. The East Kerry men had been floored by the ultimate sucker punch.

Nobody could have blamed Gneeveguilla for wallowing in self-pity in the weeks that followed. However, jumping back on the horse the very next weekend when beginning their 2021 campaign, they have rebounded to such an extent that they set the record straight within the county, and now find themselves in tomorrow’s Munster Club JFC final against Ballina of Tipperary (1.30pm in Mallow).

“At that moment, I just wanted the world to swallow me up.” said manager Sean O’Leary. “The Covid was still going on, as it is now, and fair play to Ballydonoghue that night. Everything they put their hand on went over the bar. It was outstanding football. We knew we played well. A couple of decisions went against us, and looking back now, weren’t they great decisions.

“It was tough, it took us a couple of days, Gneeveguilla are very young, and probably that hurt of the Ballydonoghue game drove on Gneeveguilla to get back to a county final and, thank God, we’re in a Munster final now. It’s hard to believe that, in four months, it’s happened like that, but that’s football.

“All credit to the players, I couldn’t talk more highly of the Gneeveguilla players, their attitude, everything about them. Hopefully, they can carry it on now on Saturday. The club for these boys is everything. I’m delighted to be able to take charge of this group of players,” he added.

Having recorded six wins in their Kerry championship sojourn — Finuge, Ballymac, Listry, St Senan’s, St Michael’s Foilmore, and Skellig Rangers all put to the sword — Gneeveguilla got the better of Boherbue in the provincial semi-final before Christmas (3-14 to 0-9). On opposite sides of the Kerry/Cork border, local bragging rights were, most certainly, up for grabs.

“We were happy that day. There are a lot of connections of Boherbue people living in Gneeveguilla, and vice versa, there’s an ex-Gneeveguilla player lining out with Boherbue, and it was the first time ever a Duhallow side were playing an East Kerry side in a championship game. There was a lot riding on it. There’s no point talking about it unless you produce it.”

Experienced defender DJ Murphy is a doubt for tomorrow’s game with a hamstring injury, while Gneeveguilla were also ravaged by Covid over the Christmas period, to such an extent that two-thirds of their panel were out of commission for a spell, either through positive cases of the virus, or being close contacts.

“Covid hit Gneeveguilla very hard, probably just after the Boherbue game. The whole lot collapsed, but it’s no different to any other club, talking to other people representing their county, it’s the same. It’s been tough to manage, trying to get players for training, we had a total wipe-out after Christmas. Out of 36 players, we were down to 12,” explained O’Leary.

The Gneeveguilla manager has had his eye on Ballina for a while. Impressed by their passage through the Tipperary championship, there will not be a hint of complacency in the East Kerry side’s camp heading into the decider.

“Ballina are a serious, serious team. They have four or five inter-county footballers, though they have lost a great footballer in the injured Willie Connors. Steven O’Brien is an outstanding player. If he was in Kerry, I think Jack O’Connor would have him starting. That’s how highly I would rate him.

“I was passing through Gneeveguilla yesterday, I was working around the community, and I met a cousin of mine. He told me there won’t be a man, woman, or a dog, left in the village. They’re even thinking of bringing a cow to milk to Mallow, everyone is looking forward to it! It’s the exact same as the Rockies and Na Gaeil. It’s been something to take your mind off of Covid. That’s been the biggest thing.”