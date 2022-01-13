Mourneabbey primed and prepared for visit of Meath champions Dunboyne

Mourneabbey put their All-Ireland LGFA senior club championship title on the line against Dunboyne this weekend.

Three-in-a-row chasing All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey have home advantage for the visit of the Meath and Leinster title-holders on Sunday afternoon (Mourneabbey, 1pm).

Shane Ronayne’s all-conquering side claimed their seventh Munster senior trophy in eight years following victories over The Banner (Clare), Ballymacarbry (Waterford) and Aherlow (Tipperary). Dunboyne came through the Leinster championship to win their first senior provincial title at the expense of Foxrock-Cabinteely (Dublin).

It promises to be a cracking encounter between two of the most talented club panels in the country.

Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan were prominent members of Meath’s surprise 2021 All-Ireland LGFA senior success and will anchor a Dunboyne side capable of finding the net as evidenced by Fiona O’Neill and Shelly Melia’s goal-scoring exploits in this year’s Leinster final.

Their opponents are not shy in front of goal either. Laura Fitzgerald is enjoying a terrific individual season and netted a brace of hat-tricks en-route to her side’s Munster triumph. Add to that, Doireann O’Sullivan, Ciara O’Sullivan and Ellie Jack’s combined scoring abilities and Mourneabbey remain as menacing as ever in the final third.

Kathryn and Emma Coakley also played pivotal roles in Mourneabbey’s recent county and provincial championship victories. Yet, both Coakley sisters admit that this Sunday's visit of Dunboyne represents their club’s toughest assignment to date.

“We are going to have to be at our very best on Sunday,” Kathryn Coakley admitted. “One thing we are very good at is concentrating on our own game. We can only control what we can control. Dunboyne are a fantastic outfit and have some of the best footballers in the country, let alone Meath, in their team. They won an All-Ireland intermediate club championship back in 2017 so momentum is definitely on their side.

“Dunboyne are a young team but has reached this level before. Sunday’s semi-final is not going to be completely new to them so they know what to expect. Fair enough, we do have home advantage but that counts for nothing once you are inside the pitch. It will still be fifteen against fifteen and a very tough challenge for us.”

“It is brilliant to have home advantage,” Emma Coakley added. “Our supporters and families have travelled the length and breadth of the country with us over the last number of years. So, it is great to have this match at home (for them) and, hopefully, the rub of the green will come with playing on our own pitch. It does add that extra spark that the game is in Mourneabbey but we still have a big challenge ahead of us in facing Dunboyne.”

The winners of Mourneabbey and Dunboyne’s semi-final will face either Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) or Donaghmoyne (Monaghan), who also meet on Sunday, in this year’s All-Ireland LGFA senior decider.