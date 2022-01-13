Family comes first: Jerome Johnston on stepping away from inter-county ahead of son's birth

Kilcoo attacker Jerome Johnston says he's open to a Down football return after sitting out 2021 due to the threat of Covid-19.

The AIB Ulster club finalist top scored for Down in their last game of 2020, an Ulster championship loss to Cavan, but declined to return last season.

Johnston explained that with his first child, son Lar, born in August, he didn't want to risk potentially picking up the virus while on Down duty and bringing it back into his home.

"Last year with Covid, we were getting ready for the birth of our son and it was too dangerous with the circumstances," said Johnston of why he didn't play for Paddy Tally's Down. "I had no vaccines, Cheryl wasn't able to get vaccines and I didn't want to be putting her at risk by bringing something like Covid into the house.

"We made the decision together to put Lar first last year and thankfully we did and he arrived and it was the best moment of my life.

"With Covid, nobody knew if it affected a child, what things might come with it. It is still very unknown. At that stage, that was the priority for us, isolating and keeping my distance from people as much as possible."

Johnston, joined on the Down panel in 2020 by brothers Ryan and Sheelan, indicated that he would accept an invitation from new boss James McCartan.

"I haven't been chatting to James yet but I am sure once Kilcoo is over, hopefully James will have a chat with a number of boys."

Asked if he personally is open to going back, Johnston said: "Absolutely."

A stalwart for Kilcoo, Johnston knows he will be saddled with a considerable workload if he makes his Down return, even with the new split season.

"The best thing for the GAA is to have this split season but it needs to be done correctly, it needs to be a proper split season," he said. "Is it really a split season at the minute if you have boys still playing with their club when you have inter-county running?

"The Ulster club this year is six weeks later than it was in previous years, and the All-Ireland final was in August. Normally the All-Ireland is the third week in September but you still had provincial club football wrapped up by the first week of December. Now with the split, it seems like the season has actually got longer and there is more overlapping taking place."

Kilcoo are strong favourites ahead of Sunday's provincial decider with Derrygonnelly, a repeat of the 2019 semi-final which Kilcoo won by just two points.

They've won 10 Down titles since 2009, made their Ulster breakthrough in 2019 and took Corofin to extra-time in the early 2020 All-Ireland final - so an All-Ireland success has to be their target.

"Our focus is on trying to stop Derrygonnelly," insisted Johnston. "They beat a Dromore team that won Tyrone and a Clann Éireann team that were very fancied coming out of Armagh, two massive results."