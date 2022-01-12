NUI Galway take win as nasty injury forces Sigerson Cup clash to be called to a halt

There was 58 minutes gone on the clock when substitute Sean Mulkerrins suffered a worrying-looking knee injury. With an ambulance taking more than half an hour to arrive, it was agreed amongst the teams that NUIG would be awarded a two-point victory
NUI Galway take win as nasty injury forces Sigerson Cup clash to be called to a halt

There was 58 minutes gone on the clock when substitute Sean Mulkerrins suffered a worrying-looking knee injury. With an ambulance taking more than half an hour to arrive, it was agreed amongst the teams that NUIG would be awarded a two-point victory

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 21:36
Daire Walsh

NUI Galway 1-10 Ulster University 2-5

Despite seeing their game against Ulster University halted before time had fully elapsed, NUI Galway have progressed to face Queen’s University in the second round of the Sigerson Cup.

There was 58 minutes gone on the clock when substitute Sean Mulkerrins suffered a worrying-looking knee injury. With an ambulance taking more than half an hour to arrive, it was agreed amongst the teams that NUIG would be awarded a two-point victory.

Given the tight schedule of the competition - and the fact this wasn’t a straight knock-out affair - this was perhaps a sensible solution for both parties.

In the early moments, points from Down duo Seamus Loughran and Andrew Gilmore got the ball rolling for Ulster University.

Team captain Matthew Tierney and Mayo attacker Conroy responded at the far end for NUIG, before the lively Gilmore rattled the net at the end of a superb run in the 10th-minute.

Two points to the good at the first half water break, Ulster University added a second major through full-forward Niall Laughlin to lead 2-4 to 0-5 at the interval.

NUIG had introduced Galway's Sean Kelly in advance of the break, however, and his energetic presence made a difference to their cause.

By the third-quarter mark, Tomo Culhane (a brace), Tierney and substitute Cathal Sweeney had all found the range.

Gilmore got Ulster University’s solo score in this juncture, but - after another Tierney free had left the bare minimum between the sides - Kelly ruthlessly fired home at the end of a sweeping move to edge NUIG in front for the very first time.

Although is difficult to determine how the game might have panned out if the remaining minutes had been played, a strong second-half display does bode well for the Galway outfit heading into a difficult assignment against Queen’s.

Scorers for NUI Galway: T Culhane (0-4, 4f); M Tierney (0-3, 3f); S Kelly (1-0); T Conroy, C Heneghan, C Sweeney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ulster University: A Gilmore (1-2, 1f); N Loughlin (1-0); R Gormley, K Gallagher, S Loughran (0-1 each).

NUI GALWAY: C Carroll (Oranmore/Maree); C Murray (Mountbellew/Moylough), N Mulcahy (Moycullen), G Burke (Corofin); R Egan (Edenderry), E Kelly (Moycullen), C Monaghan (Oughterard); M Tierney (Oughterard), C Marren (Tourlestrane); P Kelly (Moycullen), T Conroy (Neale), N Mullen (Mullinabreena); C Heneghan (Glavey’s), T Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra), T Gill (Corofin).

Subs: S Kelly (Moycullen) for Marren (23), C Sweeney (Claregalway) for Gill (32), F McDonagh (Westport) for Mullen (37), S Mulkerrins (Aran) for Monaghan (43).

ULSTER UNIVERSITY: O Lynch (Magherafelt); R Boyle (Truagh), F McElroy (Longstone), A Clarke (Omagh); M Gallagher (Trillick), M McKernan (Coalisland), R Jones (Dungannon); T Galligan (Lacken), R Gormley (Strabane); P McLarnon (Magherafelt), M McKearney (Dungannon), K Gallagher (Emyvale); S Loughran (Ballyholland), N Loughlin (Greenlough), A Gilmore (St John’s).

Subs: D McElhill (O'Donovan Rossa) for Jones (37), Liam Nugent (Rock) for Loughran (44), David Mulgrew (Ardboe) for Gormley (54).

Referee: P Maguire (Longford).

More in this section

David McGowan and Michael McCarville 12/1/2022 Late Paddy Quigg strike seals thrilling win for St Mary's
Kerry v Limerick - McGrath Cup Group B Tony Brosnan seals MTU Kerry win over UCD, but injury concern for Dara Moynihan
Damien Gore to the fore as MTU Cork secure Sigerson Cup derby win Damien Gore to the fore as MTU Cork secure Sigerson Cup derby win
#Gaelic Football
Tipperary v Kerry - McGrath Cup Group B

Sean O’Shea pulls the strings as Kerry record comprehensive victory

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices