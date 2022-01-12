Late Paddy Quigg strike seals thrilling win for St Mary's

The winners now face DCU Dóchas Éireann next time out on January 18
TU Dublin City Campus's David McGowan and Michael McCarville of St Mary's University College. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 21:20
Mark Casserly

St Mary's University College Belfast 1-12 TU Dublin City Campus 1-8

A goal in the final minute of stoppage time from full-forward Paddy Quigg sealed a thrilling away victory for St Mary's, Belfast after an absorbing encounter in Grangegorman. The visitors held a slender one-point lead when Quigg blasted to the net to spark jubilant scenes in the St Mary's dugout.

After an exciting opening 15 minutes it was TU Dublin who led by 0-4 to 0-3 at the first half water break. St Mary's Cormac Murphy opened the scoring after two minutes before hitting the post when going for goal only a minute later.

Both number 13s (Ciaran Archer, TU Dublin and Cian McConville St.Mary's) kicked over two frees each during this period with TU Dublin midfielder Killian McGuinness also kicking over a brilliant point.

The scores dried up before half-time as TU Dublin went into the break with a 0-6 to 0-4 advantage, aided by a superb Ryan Deegan point from distance.

Three successive points in the opening 10 minutes of the second half from Conor McConville, Ryan Coleman (free) and Tom O'Kane saw St Mary's turn the half-time deficit into a one-point lead.

However, just minutes later, TU Dublin full-forward Darragh Campion finished to the net on the 2nd attempt after being played through by a quick free-kick to put the hosts back in front.

Entering the final 10 minutes St Mary's trailed by two points but showed a huge amount of skill and determination to kick five of the next six scores to ultimately win the game. Among these was the score of the game from the captain Coleman (with the outside of his foot), a free from Cian McConville and the last-minute goal from Quigg.

The winners now face DCU Dóchas Éireann next time out on January 18, with TU Dublin taking on Maynooth University the following day.

Scorers for St Mary's University College Belfast: Cian McConville (0-4, 4f); R Coleman (0-3, 1f), P Quigg (1-0), C Murphy, Conor McConville, T O'Kane, Cormac Smyth and Charlie Smyth (free) (all 0-1).

Scorers for TU Dublin City Campus: D Campion (1-1, 1m), C Archer (frees), K McGuinness (both 0-2), R Deegan, R McAllister, F O'Shea (all 0-1).

ST MARY'S UNIVERSITY COLLEGE BELFAST: Charlie Smyth (Mayobridge - Down); D McCrossan (Omagh, St.Enda's - Tyrone), Killian Burke (Creggan - Antrim), J Diamond (Bellaghy - Derry); T O'Kane (Armagh Harps - Armagh), M McCallan (Carrickmore - Tyrone), C McGettigan (O'Donovan Rossa - Antrim); Cormac Smyth (Mullaghbawn - Down), M McCarville (Scotstown - Monaghan); S Rock (Silverbridge Harps - Down), R Coleman C (Moy - Tyrone), Conor McConville (Clann Eireann - Armagh); Cian McConville (Crossmaglen Rangers - Armagh), P Quigg (Kilrea - Derry), C Murphy (Rossa, Magherafelt - Derry).

Subs: G McKibbon (Castlewellan - Down) for S Rock (47) & S Donnelly (Collegeland - Tyrone for C McGettigan (48).

TU DUBLIN CITY CAMPUS: L Stacey (Good Counsel - Dublin); P O'Reilly C (Crosserlough - Cavan), E Fortune (Cavan Gaels - Cavan), S Ryan (St.Peter's - Meath); F O'Shea (Eire Óg - Wicklow), C Hickey (Seneschalstown - Meath), E Duffy (Latton O'Rahilly's - Monaghan); K McGuinness (Skerries Harps - Dublin), D McGowan (Rathoath - Meath); J Lundy (Ballinteer St. John's - Dublin), R Deegan (Thomas Davis - Dublin), R McAllister (Emyvale - Monaghan); C Archer (Naomh Maurs - Dublin), D Campion (Skryne - Meath), C Dooner (Emmet Óg Killoe - Longford).

Subs: S Grenham (Raheny - Dublin) for C Dooner (38) & B Harding (Castleknock - Dublin) for P O'Reilly (53).

Referee: David Gough (Meath).

