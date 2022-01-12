Sean O’Shea pulls the strings as Kerry record comprehensive victory

Kerry 1-23 Tipperary 0-5

Kerry will play Cork in the McGrath Cup final on Saturday week after recording their second comprehensive victory in Group B of the competition.

The decider was initially scheduled for this Saturday, but Kerry and Cork were both keen for the fixture to go back a week so as not to crossover with next week's second-round Sigerson Cup games.

The same as in their Group B opener at home to Limerick, Kerry had the result in Templetuohy wrapped up by half-time, at which juncture they held a 10-point advantage.

And the same as last week in Tralee, what stood out was Kerry’s forward movement and work-rate, both most impressive for the middle of January.

At the root of several of Kerry’s dozen first-half points was Sean O’Shea, the Kenmare clubman pulling the strings from midfield. O’Shea finished the half as the game’s leading scorer with two frees, a mark, and one from play.

Killian Spillane was another to throw over a mark as Kerry frequently put boot to ball in the middle third. Spillane also supplied a pair from play, he and O’Shea two of seven Kerry players to write their names onto the scoresheet in the opening 35 minutes.

Scores were far more scarce at the other end, Tipperary, who trailed 0-8 to 0-0 at the first water break, not opening their account until the 21st minute when goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly converted a placed-ball effort.

Conor Sweeney’s 32nd-minute white flag was their only other first-half score and their sole from play in the opening half.

Kerry’s defensive eagerness had much to do with Tipperary’s struggles in the opposition half, Kerry players applying relentless pressure on the Tipperary ball-carrier. Case in point was Kerry's seventh point, kicked by Spillane, which emanated from a Tipperary attack that went back and forth across the 45-metre line before breaking down in the face of constant nagging from Kerry players.

The second-half was pretty much a non-event, Kerry under no great strain in increasing their 0-12 to 0-2 interval lead.

Spillane added another 0-3 to his first-half tally of the same amount, with the game’s sole major arriving just after the second water break when Paul Geaney passed to Paudie Clifford and he finished to an empty net.

Both players were subsequently called ashore, their respective replacements Tony Brosnan and Jack Savage playing their second game of the day having been central to MTU Kerry’s Sigerson Cup win over UCD.

Brosnan kicked a brace after his introduction, with fellow sub Graham O’Sullivan another to find the target as Kerry backed up last week’s 23-point hammering of Limerick with a 21-point victory here.

Scorers for Kerry: K Spillane (0-6, 0-1 mark), S O’Shea (0-6, 0-3 frees, 0-2 marks); P Clifford (1-2, 0-1 free); P Geaney (0-2, 0-1 free), T Brosnan (0-2, 0-1 free); D O’Donoghue, M Burns, S O’Brien, G O’Sullivan (0-1 mark), D Roche (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney (0-3, 0-2 frees); M O’Reilly (free), E McBride (0-1 each).

KERRY: S Ryan; D O’Donoghue, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G Crowley; S O’Shea, A Spillane; M Burns, P Clifford, S O’Brien; K Spillane, P Geaney, D Roche.

Subs: B Ó Beaglaoich for Crowley (43); G O’Sullivan for Murphy (47); É Ó Conchúir for Roche (51); A Donoghue for O’Brien (53); T Brosnan for Geaney, J Savage for Clifford (both 56).

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, L Ryan, J Feehan; M O’Meara, C Cannon, C O’Shaughnessy; L Boland, M Russell; B Maher, E McBride, J Moloney; C Sweeney, S Foley, M Stokes.

Subs: J Ryan for Stokes (31); K Beban for O’Reilly, S Quirke for Cannon (both HT); P Devlin for Ryan (47); L Kennedy for B Maher, B Comerford for Foley (both 59); D O’Leary for O'Shaughnessy (69); T Tobin for Moloney, T Carew for Russell, C English for McBride (all 70).

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).