Galway Camogie ends 20-year Supermacs link

All-Ireland camogie champions Galway will have a new sponsorship logo on their jersey this season after it was confirmed Galway Camogie and Supermac’s have ended their 20-year partnership.
The fast-food chain will continue to serve as the main sponsor of the county’s hurling and football teams, but their long-standing arrangement with Galway Camogie has come to an end.
In a statement confirming the end of Supermac’s involvement in Galway Camogie, county board chairman Brian Griffin said Galway hopes “to make an announcement shortly in relation to future plans”.
“Galway Camogie will be forever grateful to Pat and Una and their team in Supermac’s for their support over a consistent period of time and we like to believe our success over that period has proven to make the agreement mutually beneficial.
“We wish Pat and Una every success in the future and note their ongoing commitment to female sport with their recent announcement of sponsorship of Galway Women’s Football Club.”
Commented Supermac’s MD, Pat McDonagh: “Both myself and Una have been delighted to have been associated with various Galway Camogie teams for over 20 years. We have seen some outstanding performances with the All-Ireland final wins of 2013, 2019, and 2021 being the highlights. This current Galway Camogie team, led by Cathal Murray, has proved to be the most successful of all. Their dedication has brought this about and we wish them and their management team continued success over the coming seasons.”