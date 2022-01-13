Marking Kieran Donaghy prepped Dylan Casey for job as Stacks' troubleshooter

Dylan Casey insists talk of him stepping up to solve the troublesome full-back position for Kerry is just “white noise” at this stage.

The AIB Munster club finalist with Austin Stacks has emerged as a serious defensive option for Jack O’Connor after captaining his club to Sunday’s decider.

The former Kerry minor and U20 has proven a reliable firefighter for his club, marking both David Clifford and Sean O’Shea in huge championship games in recent months.

Casey is one of nine new additions to Jack O’Connor’s Kerry panel and the hope is that he can ultimately follow in the long line of legendary Kerry full-backs to come out of Tralee, like Joe Keohane, John O’Keeffe, Sean Walsh, and Barry O’Shea.

There is a chance that Casey could even be handed the Kerry captaincy for 2022 as his club will have the right to nominate the Kingdom skipper.

“It’s more white noise than anything,” said Casey of the conversation among supporters about the 21-year-old’s Kerry credentials. “Obviously it’s something that I strive towards. But there are incredible defenders inside in the Kerry setup and obviously those names you’ve mentioned already I have a long way to go if I ever want to live up to those names. But it’s obviously something that’s in my own head and it’s something that I’ve been wanting to do since I was very young, since I was born I suppose.

“Like every other child in Kerry, you want to put on the green and gold. It’s something that we gear towards as footballers down here and something that I’ll hopefully achieve in the long run.”

Casey has proven a solid Stacks captain, skippering them to within an hour of the summit of Munster club football.

But being thrown the Kerry armband too, if Stacks opt to nominate him, could prove troublesome in his debut season.

Current Kerry player Micheál Burns admitted that when he was handed the captaincy for a league game against Galway in 2018, because he was the only player from then county champions Dr Crokes involved, it weighed heavily on him and he performed poorly “because I was thinking about it so much”.

“Obviously the club will have that decision to make as far as I know,” said Casey on the Kerry captaincy. “But it’s something that hasn’t even come into my mind now, especially concentrating on the club.

“Obviously for myself and the other two lads that have been brought in from my own club at the start of this year, our main goal is just to stay in there as long as possible and hopefully get some minutes and that’s all we’re gearing towards now.”

Captaining Kerry to a landmark win over Cork opposition, St Finbarr’s, in Thurles on Sunday would only add to Casey’s CV.

He has led by defensive example in recent months and admits that marking Kieran Donaghy in training has helped to mould him into the player he is.

“Initially when I went in with the seniors and started playing full-back, it was kind of nearly a surreal moment marking my idol and hero growing up, Kieran Donaghy. The first few sessions were a bit hairy. I was probably only getting to grips with how good he actually was but thankfully I have come a bit further on from that and kind of learned how to mark him now at this stage, three or four years down the line.”

Casey wasn’t intimidated when asked to man-mark East Kerry’s Clifford or Kenmare’s O’Shea in season-defining club games last October, both of which Stacks won.

“I wouldn’t say it (marking the best forward) is my given role on the team but yeah, I did mark Sean and David over the last few months,” said Casey “We pride ourselves on defending as six backs, so every fella has their own individual battle and fortunately enough I got to mark two of the best players definitely in our county, if not the country.”

Casey, who plays for UCC with a number of St Finbarr’s players, sat out last night’s Sigerson Cup opener with MTU Cork.

“Obviously I’d prefer to play every game but my body probably wouldn’t be able to give 100% on a Wednesday night and then go out and try to win a Munster club title on a Sunday.”