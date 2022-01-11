Cavan 15-point winners over All-Ireland champions Tyrone

Cavan 1-17 Tyrone 0-5

An experimental Tyrone side were turned over all too easily in a surprisingly lop-sided Dr McKenna Cup tie at Kingspan Breffni.

Cavan bounced back in thunderous style from their defeat to Armagh last time out to breathe new life into their Dr McKenna Cup campaign.

Tyrone fielded four All-Stars in their starting line-up but it was the men in blue who shone the brightest on a still and dry night.

Cavan dominated every sector with their running-off-the-ball, quality passing and glue-like tackling at the back giving Tyrone a tortuous evening.

Ahead of their NFL Division 4 campaign, Cavan showed no respect to the defending All-Ireland champions as they hit the front after 90 seconds through Cormac O’Reilly Tyrone were profligate in seeking to hang onto their hosts’ coat tails even though Darren McCurry’s free (12) cut Cavan’s lead a 0-5 to 0-2.

Cavan continued on their clinical ways though and Gearoid McKiernan’s soccer-like goal (33) hoisted the hosts into a comprehensive 1-9 to 0-2 interval lead.

Cavan’s Gearoid McKiernan after scoring the only goal of the game. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Things got even worse for tepid Tyrone after the break when midfielder Richard Donnelly picked up a second yellow after a shemozzle broke out in the 39th minute.

Point after point flowed as Cavan coasted home with Gerard Smith’s classy outside-of-the-foot effort putting the tin hat on a superb display.

Scorers for Cavan: G McKiernan (1-4, 2f); P Lynch (0-4, 1f); Cormac O’ Reilly, G Smith (0-2 each); O Brady, R Galligan, P Faulkner, J McLoughlin, S Smith (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tyrone: D McCurry (0-2, 2f); M Conroy, L Brennan, S Loughran (0-1 each).

CAVAN: R Galligan; E Finnegan, P Faulkner, K Brady; J McLoughlin, C Conroy, O Kiernan; J Smith, K Clarke; G Smith, G McKiernan, O Brady; Cormac O’ Reilly, P Lynch, Conor Madden.

Subs: Caoimhín O’Reilly for C O’Reilly (inj, h-t); C Moynagh for E Finnegan (47); N Murray for G Smith (57); S Smith for O Brady (57); B Kelly for K Brady (57); L Brady for R Galligan (58); R O’Neill for C Madden (60); M Argue for K Clarke (61); F O’Reilly for P Lynch (63); P Smith for G McKiernan (63).

TYRONE: L Quinn; L Rafferty, C Quinn, P Hampsey; S Hamill, R Brennan, P Harte; R Donnelly, J Oguz; N Donnelly, K McGeary, T Carney; D McCurry, M Conroy, L Brennan.

Subs: C Meyler for T Carney (h-t); C Kilpatrick for M Conroy (h-t); S Loughran for S Hamill (h-t); C Grimes for L Rafferty (49); P Herron for N Donnelly (49); M Murnaghan for K McGeary (57); R Donnelly for C Quinn (57); M McKiernan for P Hampsey (68).

Ref: K Faloon (Armagh).