Keith Ricken hoping McGrath Cup final will be pushed back a week

Cork manager Keith Ricken is optimistic the McGrath Cup final which was due to take place next Saturday afternoon will be moved to Saturday week. They await the winners of Kerry and Tipperary who are playing Wednesday night.
“We are hoping it will go to Saturday week," he said after the win over Waterford. "We are very conscious of lads playing third level and one of the things we want to do is allow them to be students. That age group have had a horrific couple of years in relation to their development and their social development emotionally and physically.
“This is the first time in two years the Sigerson is taking place and you need them to enjoy that. It is a lovely opportunity, you don’t want to be cutting across that. And telling fellas you can’t play Sigerson. We have had inter-county managers telling lads they can’t play Freshers hurling.
“They need to be with their peers to develop. That is a very important part of it. It allows lads to go to MTU tomorrow night (Wednesday) and have a crack off of each other, and the following week they have another game, and then they are back in with us again. There is another Cork inter-county team playing tomorrow night between MTU and UCC.
“For them, it is important for boys to be boys and to grow to men. You can do a lot of stuff but you can’t speed the growth development. You have to go through this process and third level is a fantastic opportunity for them to play.
“This is high-level football they want to play. It is not like they want to go off out to a night club. And I think they are happy boys and happy men and that makes for happy players. They go hand-in-hand.”