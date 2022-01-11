Keith Ricken hoping McGrath Cup final will be pushed back a week

Cork manager Keith Ricken is optimistic the McGrath Cup final which was due to take place next Saturday afternoon will be moved to Saturday week. They await the winners of Kerry and Tipperary who are playing Wednesday night.

“We are hoping it will go to Saturday week," he said after the win over Waterford. "We are very conscious of lads playing third level and one of the things we want to do is allow them to be students. That age group have had a horrific couple of years in relation to their development and their social development emotionally and physically.