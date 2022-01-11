Study highlights hectic lives of GAA coaches

Almost 40% of coaches in the GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football Association, and Camogie Association are involved in more than one code, a new study has revealed.

Published on Tuesday, ‘Coaching and Coach Education in Gaelic games: a benchmark report’ is claimed to be the biggest coaching study ever done in Ireland, with 10,040 participants.

It was supported with assistance from UCC, Mary Immaculate College, DCU, UCD, Ulster University, IT Sligo, and the University of Georgia.

“A large number of coaches coach more than one team,” said Peter Horgan, the GAA’s strategy, insights, and innovation manager.

“A large number of coaches, almost 40%, coach more than one code.

“They spend more than seven hours per week on coaching-related matters.

“When games are added on top of that, it could be another nine hours in the week on coaching and/or games-related matters. So, they’re giving massive amounts of their time.

“When that’s the case, obviously you have to be very, very careful because people are busy with work, family, and other commitments.

“We need to ensure that when a person dedicates time to coaching Gaelic Games, that that time can be best spent.”

Almost three-quarters of respondents said balancing coaching with other demands was a potential issue for their coaching futures.

Some 35.4% said that scheduling of competitions put a question mark over their coaching futures while 28.3% said poor games opportunities/structures were concerns in that regard.

Just over 20.1% of coaches were women, mostly involved in nursery or Go Games.

“A goal of our female coach study is to better understand the experiences of female coaches within Gaelic Games,” said Horgan.

“We are looking at what those experiences are like and how we might encourage more female coaches to get involved in Gaelic Games,” he said.

“It’s a study involving several coaches, researchers, and academics from across Gaelic Games, several universities, and both Sport Ireland and Sport NI to get a better understanding of that experience of being a female coach and what it is that we can do as organisations to better support those female coaches.”