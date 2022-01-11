Sigerson Cup: Letterkenny IT stun IT Carlow with late comeback

Letterkenny IT 1-13 IT Carlow 1-11

Letterkenny IT gained some revenge on IT Carlow at Dunganny after losing the same fixture last year to a late goal.

That night IT Carlow secured a historic first Sigerson Cup final berth at the death but this time, it was LYIT who staged their own late comeback.

Wicklow man Gearoid Murphy scored his fourth point of the game to put IT Carlow four points clear in the 56th minute but the Donegal side had a storming finish by scoring the last 1-3 of the game to take the win.

Substitute Keelan McGroddy set the comeback rolling when he finished off a flowing move by firing to the Carlow net in the 58th-minute. Liam Gaughan and Jason McGee then kicked frees either side of a Rory O’Donnell point as Carlow saw their chances of victory slip through their fingers.

LYIT had the better of the first half but failed to make the most of their chances and they paid for that when Darren McDermott fed Adam Steed and he shot to the Letterkenny net with the last kick of the half to leave IT Carlow 1-4 to 0-4 ahead at the break, having trailed 0-4 to 0-2 at one stage.

The buffer of that goal seemed sure to the difference as Murphy and Evan Lowry helped IT Carlow keep the scoreboard ticking over but the hardworking McGee and the frees of Gaughan kept LYIT in touch.

But their best efforts seemed to be in vain until McGroddy’s strike kickstarted that dramatic finish.

Scorers for Letterkenny IT: J McGee (0-4, 2fs, 1’45); L Gaughan (0-4 fs); K McGroddy (1-0); C O’Donnell (0-2): J McSharry, R O’Donnell, R McFadden (0-1 each).

Scorers for IT Carlow: G Murphy, E Lowry (3fs) (0-4 each); A Steed (1-0); K Roche (0-2 2fs); T Griffin (0-1).

LETTERKENNY IT: E Maguire (Termon); K Tobin (St Eunans), S Doherty (Buncrana), J Gallagher (Glenswilly); C O’Donnell (Carndonagh), O Langan (St Michaels), J McSharry (Na Cealla Beaga); R O’Donnell (Milford), R McFadden (Termon); K Dunleavy (Glenswilly), P Mogan (St Nauls), J McGee (Cloughaneely); M McAteer (Fanad), S Neary (Bonniconlon), J Bradley Walsh (Sean MacCumhaills).

Subs: L Gaughan (Tourlestrane) for McAteer, 18; E Dowling (St Eunans) for Neary, h/t; K McGroody (Downings) for Walsh, 47; D Dorrian (Milford) for Dunleavy, 47.

IT CARLOW: K Roche (Killeshin); J Donohue (Bannow Ballymitty), M Furey (Éire Óg), K McDonnell (Ballintubber); C Doyle (Rathvilly), J Moore (Rathvilly), P Hempenstall (Arklow Geraldine’s); T Griffin (Gerald Griffins), P O’Toole (Kilegan); D McDermott (Leixlip), G Murphy (Annacurra), A Steed (St Laurences), JP Hurley (Arklow Gerarldines), J O’Leary (St Fintans), E Lowry (Killeshin).

Subs: J Wallace (Ratoath) for O’Leary, h/t; D Keappock (Drumgoon Éire ÓG) for Hempenstall, 47; D Costello (Naas) for Steed, 54; P Farrelly (Sallins) for McDermott, 55.

Ref: C Reilly (Meath).