Brian Hurley continues good early-season form as Cork sweep past Waterford

Cork 1-18 Waterford 1-9

A second victory for Keith Ricken’s charges in Group A of the McGrath Cup at Páirc Uí Rinn on Tuesday night. Retaining just four of the starting 15 that defeated Clare by five points at the weekend - Brian Hurley, Joe Grimes, Cian Kiely and Sean Meehan - Cork are through to the final against either Kerry or Tipperary.

With the two teams lining out as per official programme, Brian Hurley was once again the man pulling the strings up front. He scored 1-6, the same tally he recorded against Clare.

It was a first competitive outing for Ephie Fitzgerald, the new boss of Waterford. They didn’t field against Clare in their opening round due to Covid cases in their camp and he would have to be impressed with their battling qualities.

Waterford manager Ephie Fitzgerald. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

And it was their free-taker Darragh Corcoran who opened the scoring in the second minute but it wasn’t long before Cork took the lead when a delivery from Blake Murphy was fisted to the net by full-forward Hurley.

The home side had a chance of a second major a couple of minutes later but Waterford goalkeeper Ben Kirwan denied Daniel Dineen.

By the first water-break, Cork moved 1-3 to 0-1 in front thanks to points from Hurley, Aodhan Ó Luasa (mark) and Murphy.

The visitors weren’t making much headway against the Cork defence, and another brace from Hurley increased the advantage on 23 minutes.

Waterford then came near to raising a green flag only for the alertness of captain Meehan who cleared the ball off his own line. The ball was quickly worked down field and Cork added another three points through Dineen (2) and Murphy.

Hurley, always menacing in the inside forward line, got through on goal once again but Kirwan saved. The Castlehaven man, however, did manage to split the posts to bring his first-half tally to 1-4.

Waterford’s response was a brace from 18-year old full-forward Tom O’Connell leaving the half-time score, 1-9 to 0-3.

Both managers made changes at the break, among them Cork dual underage star Jack Cahalane and he teamed up with Hurley but his shot was repelled by Aaron Beresford - the sub keeper was introduced at the interval.

A point from Cahalane made it 1-11 to 0-4 on 45 minutes. Cork added another trio of points. And when it looked like the game was going away from the Déise, Corcoran pounced for a Waterford goal moments before the second water-break, 1-14 to 1-5.

With both sides emptying their benches, Dineen brought his total to four points as Cork emerged nine-point winners.

Scorers for Cork: B Hurley (1-6, 0-2 frees), D Dinnen (0-4), B Murphy and C Kiely (0-2 each), A Ó Luasa (m), J Cahalane, K O’Donovan and C Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: D Corcoran (1-4, 0-3 frees), T O’Connell (0-3, 0-1 free), D Meehan and D Ryan (free) (0-1 each).

CORK: J Creedon (Iveleary); P Allen (Newmarket), S Meehan (Kiskeam, Capt), T Corkery (Cill na Martra); L Fahy (Ballincollig), K Histon (Nemo Rangers), M Taylor (Mallow); J Grimes (Clonakilty), C Kiely (Ballincollig); E Cooke (Ballincollig), B Murphy (St Vincent’s), K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); A Ó Luasa (Naomh Abán), B Hurley (Castlehaven), D Dineen (Cill na Martra).

Subs: K Flahive (Douglas) for S Meehan, K Cremin (Boherbue) for L Fahy, J Cahalane (Castlehaven) for A Ó Luasa (all half-time), C O’Sullivan (Kilshannig) for E Cooke (49), C Walsh (Kanturk) for B Murphy (49), J Kiely (Valley Rovers) for K O’Donovan, A Walsh (Kanturk) for B Hurley (both 64), F Finner (Castletownbere) for J Grimes (69).

WATERFORD: B Kirwan (Kill); L Fennell (Stradbally), D Ó Cathasaigh (An Rinn), C Burke (Tramore); J Flavin (St Saviours), C Walsh (Rathgormack), D Ryan (The Nire); M Curry (Rathgormack), J O’Leary (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg); D Guiry (The Nire, Capt), B Lynch (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), D Hallihan (Kilmacthomas); S Curry (Rathgormack), T O’Connell (Brickey Rangers), D Corcoran (St Saviours).

Subs: K Taylor (St Saviours) for J O’Leary (22), A Beresford (Ballinacourty) for B Kirwan, A Jones (Gaultier) for C Burke, J Keane (Ardmore) for S Curry (all half-time), D Meehan (The Nire) for K Taylor (46), C Murray (Rathgormack) for D Hallihan, C Curran (An Rinn) for J Flavin, R Elliffe (Rathgormack) for T O’Connell, R Reddy (Modeligo) for L Fennell (all 61).

Referee: Pádraig O’Sullivan (Kerry).