Will O’Donoghue: GAA must adapt to virus and drive on

Limerick midfielder Will O’Donoghue has encouraged the GAA to stick to its programme of games irrespective of squads experiencing Covid or close-contact cases.

At inter-county level, an exception was made for Tyrone last year, but with games set to come thick and fast from the end of the month with the beginning of the Allianz Leagues, the three-time All-Ireland winner and 2021 All Star wants the schedule of fixtures to be played despite the likelihood that players will be unavailable at times.

“If someone is not available, that’s fine, and there’s 36 players there,” O’Donoghue says of the Limerick panel. “I don’t know if we are going to be tested, I don’t know what the schedule is, but we just have to get on with it, really. It’s the world we are living in, and if you are not ready to adapt after two years at this stage, then you may as well forget about it.

“Touch wood, games go ahead and we all get to watch our football and our hurling and whatnot, because at the start of the pandemic it was a lonely enough place there for a few months. If some player gets struck down with Covid, so be it, but that’s just the way it’s going to be.”

Limerick hurler William O'Donoghue. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile. Will O'Donoghue

If they reach the Division 1 final on April 2 or 3, Limerick will have played seven games in the space of nine weekends — the round stages comprise of five matches in seven weekends. Two weeks after the final, they are due to face Cork in the Munster SHC opener in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The format is congested, but O’Donoghue isn’t whinging.

“As a whole, isn’t it positive to have more games? If it wasn’t games, you’d be training three times a week for the same fixture. Supporters want to see games, players want to be involved in them, and maybe it’s a positive thing that there’s that much games and there is more exposure and stuff like that. It’s a tough slog, but under the old structure, teams could have come back in November for a July championship. It’s what you make of it.

“It’s seven [weeks] out of nine if you get to a final, you are guaranteed five, and that over six or seven weeks is brilliant. It’s not like the same 15 are forced to go out and play every week. There’s going to be new combinations, you’ll play with new players, and guys will get a chance.

“You are going to have time to find form or fall out of form, so a lot will happen in the games.”

O’Donoghue is looking forward to getting some action against Kerry in Sunday’s Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup semi-final. Two-time Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch could also make an appearance, as well as Kyle Hayes. The pair right now are at the vanguard of hurling, but O’Donoghue doesn’t put them up on a pedestal.

“They’re my mates, my friends,” he says. “I suppose we don’t see it that. Maybe that’s for guys like ye [media] to observe and write about. It certainly hasn’t changed anything for any of us. It’s our sport of choice.

“Thankfully, at the minute, it’s going well. There could be a different spin on it in four weeks if we’re not going well in the league. It would be: ‘Limerick need to find their form’. We’re very much focused on trying to develop over the next few weeks and enjoy our time together and give the best account of ourselves possible. We’re definitely not looking at anyone on our team as if they’re doing anything fantastic.”

- William O’Donoghue was speaking at the launch of the GAA’s Irish Life Healthy Clubs initiative. A new four-year deal with Irish Life will facilitate 400 more clubs to join the programme by the end of 2024.