Niamh O'Sullivan: Meath out to prove last year wasn't a fluke

"People think in the back of their minds that we came under the radar and caught Dublin on the hop."
Niamh O'Sullivan: Meath out to prove last year wasn't a fluke

Meath manager Eamonn Murray celebrates with players, from left, Emma Troy, Niamh O'Sullivan, and Shauna Ennis following the All-Ireland semi-final victory over Cork. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
John Fogarty

Meath captain Niamh O’Sullivan says the 2021 All-Ireland senior ladies football champions are determined to prove their final win over Dublin last year “wasn’t just a fluke”.

O’Sullivan readily admits her team have received huge praise and credit for their famous victory against the five-in-a-row chasing Dubs last September.

However, she senses that there is a school of thought out there they faced on a rare bad day for the heavy favourites.

“We've got loads of praise for what we did and that's fair enough," says the Royal Gaels woman, "but I still think people think in the back of their minds that we came under the radar and caught Dublin on the hop.

“For us to prove people wrong we have to perform this year. We have to step it up another notch. People were saying we were fit last year but we have to get fitter. Everyone is going to know our tactics so we have to come back with new tactics. We have to improve our game just as much again. We want to go out there and try to prove people wrong, that's for sure.”

Niamh O'Sullivan was speaking at an event to mark Irish Life's four-year partnership with GAA Healthy Clubs. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Niamh O'Sullivan was speaking at an event to mark Irish Life's four-year partnership with GAA Healthy Clubs. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Cork on February 13 and Dublin on March 6 are Meath’s opening Division 1B League opponents and O’Sullivan reckons those games will set the tone for what lies ahead in 2022. 

“Both teams will be out to get us. If we don't win, I think we'll be happy as long as we perform well. If we don't perform to our ability we'll be very disappointed. I think those games in the league are definitely the big ones for us to prove that we're not a one-hit wonder. Waterford are there as well and everyone wants to be challenging the All-Ireland champions. We won't be treating any game differently than any other. W're All-Ireland champions and everyone will want to beat the champions.”

- Niamh O'Sullivan was speaking at an event to mark Irish Life's four-year partnership with GAA Healthy Clubs.

More in this section

Sigerson Cup: Holders DCU pass Maynooth test Sigerson Cup: Holders DCU pass Maynooth test
Kerry v Limerick - McGrath Cup Group B Sigerson Cup: David Clifford and Paul Walsh star in facile UL win
Players clash off the ball 11/1/2022 Cavan 15-point winners over All-Ireland champions Tyrone
#Ladies Football
<p>Cork's Brian Hurley breaks between Waterford's Michael Curry and Darach Cathasaigh during the McGrath Cup at Pairc Ui Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Brian Hurley continues good early-season form as Cork sweep past Waterford

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices